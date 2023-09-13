NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, Aaron Jones, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus on QB Justin Fields‘ decision-making in the first game of the season: “We always want him to look downfield. That’s an important piece to this. Certainly, before he scrambles and runs, we want him to take a look downfield to see open receivers if they are (open). We have to continue to work our scramble drill, which we work a lot on because that’s where our explosive plays come from.” (Dan Wiederer)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur says they are still evaluating RB Aaron Jones' hamstring injury that saw him leave near the end of the team's Week 1 win over the Bears: "The encouraging thing was he was able to jog off the field, and we were in a situation where we didn't need to put him back in the game." (Ryan Wood)

The Packers worked out S Bubba Bolden, S Nico Bolden, and OT Jalen McKenzie on Tuesday, via Aaron Wilson.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell recalled QB Kirk Cousins‘ interception with the game tied at 10-10 against the Buccaneers in Week 1, describing that he wants Cousins to continue being aggressive in those moments.

“I think it was a situation where he felt like, that’s not even half a click, that’s maybe a quarter of a click away from probably being a catch and then KJ’s got a chance to split two and maybe score,” O’Connell said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think looking at it again, 13-yard line, where we were, it’s going to be a little tighter, things happen faster. That’s a play that Kirk has executed multiple times and he knows that he’s going to continue to stay aggressive in those moments. And [it’s] just an unfortunate outcome with how the defender, outside leverage defender kind of ended up, where that ball ended up with KJ trying to make a tough catch there. It was tough, it was a tough part of the football game when I look back on it, knowing where the momentum was at the time. We had hit Justin [Jefferson] on an explosive, we had hit another decent play down there to still having a couple of timeouts there and the ability to kind of manipulate the end of the half there. There’s no question that we would’ve loved to finish that drive with a touchdown, but always want him to be aggressive, play what he sees, and he did a lot of really good things yesterday as well to help us stay in the football game — despite the turnovers and the penalties being so favored critically against us.”

Vikings S Josh Metellus ‘ new two-year extension included a $3 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.25 million and $3.675 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

‘ new two-year extension included a $3 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.25 million and $3.675 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap) His 2024 base salary is guaranteed and he has up to $50,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses as well as an annual $50,000 workout bonus.