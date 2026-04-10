NFC Notes: K’Lavon Chaisson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants’ Free Agent Moves, Commanders

Commanders

The Commanders signed OLB K’Lavon Chaisson to a one-year, $11 million deal this offseason after he had a breakout season with the Patriots in 2025. Chaisson understands his opportunity on a one-year deal, and is looking to play with an intense energy all game.

“You gotta decide to block me all four quarters, and that’s my favorite part about it. I’m willing to take it to a fifth quarter if it has to go there. I like that part about it. I never quit; I can go all day long. The mindset and the energy that I play with, it’s now or never for me,” Chassion said, via the team’s YouTube.

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh said that he’s liked what he’s seen from OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux and his fit in the defense but added that nobody is exempt from being traded.

“I think he’s a great player,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “I’m excited about him. I was fired up to see him today. He looks great, in great shape. I’m thinking about him on the field. I’m thinking about getting him plugged into our defense and getting him rolling. You want to talk about is he a trade possibility? Everybody’s tradable. Everybody.”

Giants

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Giants’ biggest free-agent impact came from coaching moves rather than player signings: “The Giants’ big free-agent signing was coach John Harbaugh, not tight end Isaiah Likely , linebacker Tremaine Edmunds or cornerback Greg Newsome . Harbaugh, whose background is in special teams, also brought in a new kicker ( Jason Sanders ), punter ( Jordan Stout , whom his Ravens drafted in Round 4 in 2022) and long snapper ( Zach Triner ).”

, linebacker or cornerback . Harbaugh, whose background is in special teams, also brought in a new kicker ( ), punter ( , whom his Ravens drafted in Round 4 in 2022) and long snapper ( ).” Executives evaluated the roster additions and departures: “I think what they have done is pretty good to this point. To get some familiarity, Likely is a good get for them. The key is, the two rookies from last year, (Cam) Skattebo and (Jaxson) Dart. They did the right thing by letting the receiver (Wan’Dale Robinson) go, but they do not have a lot there beyond (Malik) Nabers. I could see them drafting one of the receivers early on.”

On cost and impact of player signings: “Likely ($13.3 million APY) and Edmunds ($12 million) were the most expensive additions. We liked Isaiah Likely. They know him well. He is a good No. 2 (tight end). I’ve never been a huge fan of Edmunds. We were looking at linebackers, and that was not someone we spent a lot of time on. Nothing they did really scares you.”