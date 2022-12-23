NFC Notes: Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is absolutely on the hot seat with a real chance of being fired after the season.

giving Kingsbury another season because of how injury-riddled Arizona has been. But multiple people close to Kingsbury have also talked about the possibility of the coach resigning given how worn down he’s become and the general thought is this relationship is doomed. One source close to Kingsbury said: “This is not sustainable.” Fowler and Weinfuss note that key relationships for Kingsbury with QB Kyler Murray , GM Steve Keim and Bidwill have started to go south. Multiple sources have told them Kingsbury and Murray have become increasingly distant, while Keim hasn’t been around as much even before going on his health-related leave of absence. Sources added there’s been some tension between Kingsbury and Bidwill too.

There’s also been friction between Murray and Kingsbury, with the quarterback chafing because he wants more freedom at the line of scrimmage with run plays but his freestyling hurting designed plays for certain pass catchers at other times, per Fowler and Weinfuss.

Some players told Fowler and Weinfuss that while Kingsbury is generally well-liked as a player’s coach, he’s generally averse to confrontation and avoids directly calling some players out, even when it might be necessary: “It’s a very comfortable work environment, but he won’t rip anybody, and if the head coach won’t do it, it’s hard for the offensive guard to do it. I think that’s some of what’s gone on with the QB.”

Others said Kingsbury and Murray both struggled with direct communication to get ahead of their frustrations with each other, with Kingsbury instead leaning on QB coach Cam Turner . Some sources said Kingsbury was “extremely frustrated” with Murray and believed his negativity was “starting to get to people” around the building.

The two men have known each other for a decade, with Kingsbury recruiting Murray back when he was in high school. But their relationship seems to be fraying, with one source telling ESPN: “They’re cordial, [but] it’s not the relationship you want from your quarterback and coach.”

They had a meeting to get on the same page ahead of Week 13 against the Chargers, which reports indicated went well, but then Murray was late to a practice before the following week’s game against the Patriots, the game in which he tore his ACL.

Fowler and Weinfuss write that Kingsbury’s contract includes a hefty buyout, as he was just extended earlier this year through 2027, and that will be an important factor for the budget-conscious Bidwill. Still, it’s easier to move on from Kingsbury than it is Murray, and one way or another there have to be big changes in Arizona before the 2023 season. A source close to Murray agreed: “Changes need to be made.”

Asked whether he was “miserable” and considering stepping down from his role, Kingsbury responded the report is not true: “No. I haven’t seen that, but no.” (Darren Urban)



Rams

While the Rams are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, HC Sean McVay singled out a few of the team’s young players that have impressed him this year and will have an opportunity to build upon their performances.

“I think when you look at it, I think a lot of those young defensive linemen,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “I’ve been really pleased with [DT] Bobby Brown [III] and the way that he’s played. I think you’re seeing a lot of opportunities for [DT] Michael Hoecht and then even in the backend, it’s been really good to see guys like [DB] Cobie Durant and [DB] Russ Yeast, [DB] Quentin Lake got a chance to play for the first time, so those are the guys that would come to mind for me whereas a lot of the guys that…[RB] Kyren [Williams] is a guy we want to continue to be able to see. I think he’s done some good things with his opportunities, but those are the guys that come to mind for me.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said they will observe second-round RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) in practice this week and will give him “every day” to determine his availability.

“We will see how this week goes,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We have to give him every day to get back.”

As for whether RB DeeJay Dallas‘ return from a high ankle sprain, Carroll said that the running back has been “clamoring” to play.

“He says he does, he’s clamoring for it. You have to love the guy, he’s all over it. He’s trying to talk to trainers to let him do everything before they want him to. If it can happen, he will make that happen,” said Carroll.