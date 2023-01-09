NFC Notes: Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams, Sean McVay

Cardinals

Cardinals DL J.J. Watt had two sacks in his final NFL game and drew praise from 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan, but Watt also proved that he is able to continue playing and is simply walking away on his own terms.

“I know I still can,” Watt said, via AZCardinals.com. “I’m just choosing not to.”

“He was a problem throughout the game for us in the run game and the passing game,” Shanahan said of Watt. “But for it to slow down there at the end and for him to have his moment where he could walk off, I think everyone in this country respects the hell out of him for what he’s done on and off the field. He’s an all-time great.”

Mike Florio reports that former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury ‘s contract was guaranteed through 2026 with a team option for 2027.

‘s contract was guaranteed through 2026 with a team option for 2027. Dan Graziano expects Sean Payton to be a head coaching candidate for the team, adding that DC Vance Joseph will most likely be in the running as well.

to be a head coaching candidate for the team, adding that DC will most likely be in the running as well. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill wants to hire a general manager before a head coach and will cast a wide net for both positions. (Darren Urban)

wants to hire a general manager before a head coach and will cast a wide net for both positions. (Darren Urban) Bidwill added that QB Kyler Murray will have an input on who the team hires as their next head coach. (Johnny Venerable)

Rams Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Rams HC Sean McVay : “There’s a growing sense that he will [step down]. My understanding is it’s not because of burnout or he wants to get into TV, he won a Super Bowl and now he’s facing a multi-year rebuild that he just doesn’t want to be a part of…”

: “There’s a growing sense that he will [step down]. My understanding is it’s not because of burnout or he wants to get into TV, he won a Super Bowl and now he’s facing a multi-year rebuild that he just doesn’t want to be a part of…” McVay says he will “take the next couple of days to really be able to reflect and (have) a lot of conversations that will dictate and determine the decision that’s best for me and my family.” (Greg Beachum)

Rams QB Matthew Stafford says he is not retiring and whether or not McVay leaves will have no effect on that decision. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

says he is not retiring and whether or not McVay leaves will have no effect on that decision. (Jourdan Rodrigue) Former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury could be a candidate to join the Rams staff if McVay remains as head coach. (Bruce Feldman)