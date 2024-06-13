NFC Notes: Kliff Kingsbury, Daniel Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is already drawing positive reviews from the team’s personnel for his offensive acumen.

“I don’t think you can put labels on it,” Washington QB Marcus Mariota said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “I think that’s what’s the beautiful thing about it. For us [the offense is] fun to play in. There’s so many different aspects that you can get into. But to label it something I think does it a disservice.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said Kingsbury draws comparisons to 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan as he wants to stretch the field horizontally and vertically.

“Going against Kliff, those same feelings you had, this is going to be tough, matchups, formations, speed, shots down the field, aggressiveness, boldness,” Quinn said.

Kingsbury added that his system is malleable and will continue to build around what first-round QB Jayden Daniels does well.

“If there’s a better way to do it, I’m all about it,” Kingsbury said. “We will continue to take ideas and there’s stuff that [Daniels] was really good at in college. That’s a good starting point to build off that and get that comfort level going early and taking it from there.”

Kingsbury added that he’s starting fresh with his offense and there will be certain wrinkles that he hasn’t yet shown.

“Every stop it’s been different,” Kingsbury said about his offense. “The one major thing I try to do is make sure this was Year 1 of the Commanders’ offense, not year five of the Arizona Cardinals. You want to start back with a real base install and then build it and grow it and go from there. [In Arizona] we did things that we felt he could be really successful at and then tried to build and let [Murray] grow and us grow together. And we wanted to make sure I didn’t start at some point that would overwhelm anybody.”

Cowboys

Cowboys fifth-round CB Caelen Carson explained the nickname “Seat Belt” given to him during his college career at Wake Forest.

“It was my freshman year in college — I started as a true freshman — my teammate and roommate told me, ‘Damn, you’re always locking somebody up. You’re like a seat belt,'” Carson said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s site. “It stuck with me from there.”

Carson said he’s already learned a lot from DBs coach Al Harris.

“Already, I can tell [Harris] is a great coach,” said Carson. “I’ve already learned a lot in only 3 days. I can see how they do stuff here and why they catch a lot of interceptions. I understand why they make plays.”

Carson said teams liked his versatility and he is comfortable playing both outside and inside cornerback roles.

“The teams that were looking at me in the draft, they wanted versatility, and I think I showed that I can play inside or outside,” Carson said. “[They’re not really different positions], because you’re covering somebody, regardless. And when you’re in zone, you’re in zone, regardless. There’s not too much of a difference [to me]. It doesn’t really matter to me. … I can cover anywhere, so I feel comfortable.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll noted they are keeping QB Daniel Jones out of team drills for minicamp, but he’s expected to be ready for training camp. (Madelyn Burke)

noted they are keeping QB out of team drills for minicamp, but he’s expected to be ready for training camp. (Madelyn Burke) Jones said his knee feels “really good” and his cuts have been more comfortable: “I expect to be ready to go first day of training camp.” (Dan Salomone)

Jones also brought up how first-round WR Malik Nabers can be a “tremendous weapon” who can do everything in terms of route-running. (Salomone)

can be a “tremendous weapon” who can do everything in terms of route-running. (Salomone) Daboll also mentioned RT Evan Neal won’t participate in minicamp after undergoing ankle surgery in January. (Dan Duggan)

won’t participate in minicamp after undergoing ankle surgery in January. (Dan Duggan) According to Aaron Wilson, UFL RB Jacob Saylors is visiting New York on Tuesday.

is visiting New York on Tuesday. Dan Duggan reports Giants WR Chase Cota suffered a broken collarbone, WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton sustained a sprained shoulder, and CB Tre Hawkins missed practice due to illness.