NFC Notes: Kliff Kingsbury, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

New Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t feel like he has something to prove in his return to the NFL.

“I don’t. That’s not how I approach it,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s Youtube. “I do this because I enjoy the game. I enjoy the players, the mentorship. The Sundays, that type of competitive situation. I’ve never gotten into it to prove anybody wrong or right or anything like that.”

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is hoping that the team will give RB Tony Pollard another shot next season and also wants to see the team bring in a big interior defensive lineman after seeing the impact that Chiefs DT Chris Jones had on the Super Bowl.

“I would say toward the end of the season Tony Pollard was catching his rhythm again,” Parsons said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “I do think he’s an every-down guy. You’ve got to think, he broke his fibula, tibia, something, that’s a catastrophic injury. You’re talking about a guy that’s really been off from that January, came back Week 1 but he didn’t really do a lot. It takes a while to get back into football. He didn’t do OTAs. He didn’t do minicamp. He kind of did camp a little bit like working through it, getting back into it. You saw him increase, like he even said, ‘I’m just now getting back to myself.’ I would give Tony Pollard another shot.”

“I said look at every team that was in that final four,” Parsons explained on where the team can improve next year. “Who did they have? Who did Baltimore have? A great linebacking corps, right? Who did San Fran have? Great linebacking corps. K.C. (Nick) Bolton, and they came along. We need to get another bigger linebacker. And I said we need to get a super, 330 nasty interior [lineman]. I saw the way Chris Jones affected that Super Bowl and I was like, ‘My God.’ And not even Chris Jones. Mike Pennel. I think we’ve got a lot of rushers. I think Osa (Odighizuwa), he can play inside, and outside, one of the most versatile DTs. When we lost (Johnathan) Hank(ins), he’s a big dude, but we need to get one of them big old, nasty, pass-rushing, get-going [guys].”

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice thinks there’s a good chance the Eagles re-sign G Sua Opeta to a cheap one-year deal this offseason, particularly because third-round OL Tyler Steen struggled with the transition from tackle to guard as a rookie.

