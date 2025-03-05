NFC Notes: Kyle Pitts, Falcons, Jaycee Horn, Panthers, Saints Roster Decisions

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts has been a topic of conversation around the league given he’s entering his fifth-year option and still hasn’t had a breakout season. Raheem Morris said they are eager to “get him going” and are still looking to get the most out of him.

“He’s always going to have the added pressure because of where he was drafted,” Morris said, via The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “We want to get the young man out there being the best version of himself and we will always make the right decision for the Falcons in order to get him going. We’ll have to figure those things out. He’s shown some spurts of greatness, and he’s shown some things that (make you) desire more. We’ll try to get the best out of him at all times. That’s our job as coaches.”

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot also expressed confidence in Pitts and wants to do “everything we can” to continue building him.

“Kyle is a really talented player. Man, you can make a highlight tape and see all the good things that he’s done,” Fontenot said. “Where we stand at this point, Kyle in his mind this offseason (has to be thinking), ‘I’m going to do everything I can do to make sure I’m effective and I’m helping this team win,’ Just like any other player, we are pouring into our players and make sure we can do everything we can do. We believe Kyle is going to put everything he can into it to be the best player he can be for us, and we’re going to do the same.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales noticed the commitment that CB Jaycee Horn put into his craft last season.

“I saw a guy that was just so focused on helping the team, on being out there, on making sure that his body was right,” Canales said, via NY Times’ Joseph Person. “I wasn’t around Jaycee before, but what I saw was just this professionalism. This way that he went about his week, his body readiness, his mental preparation, his film study, all those habits. I just saw him give us something so solid and stable, for other guys to see this is how you achieve excellence.”

Person adds that the team figures to be aggressive trying to fill as many holes in free agency as well before they enter the draft, with Eagles DT Milton Williams and Broncos NT D.J. Jones figuring to be top targets for the team.

Saints

Katherine Terrell of ESPN lays out how the Saints can free up $60 million in cap space this offseason given they are $46.68 million in the negative right now.

Regarding Derek Carr, Terrell writes a contract restructure will help a great deal in making New Orleans cap compliant, which could save them $30.9 million.

Terrell writes a contract restructure will help a great deal in making New Orleans cap compliant, which could save them $30.9 million. Terrell could see DE Cameron Jordan taking a pay cut to save $6 million, while a post-June 1 cut designation will create $11 million.

taking a pay cut to save $6 million, while a post-June 1 cut designation will create $11 million. With TE Taysom Hill , Terrell writes the Saints could free up $3.5 million by approaching him about a pay cut. A post-June 1 release would create $10 million.

, Terrell writes the Saints could free up $3.5 million by approaching him about a pay cut. A post-June 1 release would create $10 million. Terrell thinks a restructure for C Erik McCoy is a “no-brainer,” which would free up $6.7 million.

is a “no-brainer,” which would free up $6.7 million. Other restructures could include G Cesar Ruiz to create $6.4 million, DE Carl Granderson to save $5.25 million, and LB Pete Werner for $2.46 million.

to create $6.4 million, DE to save $5.25 million, and LB for $2.46 million. Terrell mentions S Tyrann Mathieu as a veteran contract to address with a restructure saving $4.5 million and a post-June 1 release creating $6.25 million.

as a veteran contract to address with a restructure saving $4.5 million and a post-June 1 release creating $6.25 million. Another veteran to consider is LB Demario Davis, where a restructure could create $5.5 million and a post-June 1 release saves $4 million. Releasing DT Khalen Saunders would also free up $2.1 million.