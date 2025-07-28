NFC Notes: Kyle Pitts, Hunter Renfrow, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers G Cody Mauch praised the team’s offensive line as a whole during a recent session, speaking to the media.

“I don’t have anything else to compare it to in the NFL cause I’ve only been here, but I can’t imagine there’s a better offensive line room anywhere else,” Mauch said, via the team website. “Every single year we’ve been here, it’s such a great group of guys. It doesn’t really feel like you’re coming into work; it just feels like you’re coming to hang out with your buddies. Obviously, we’re working, we’re grinding here. It is a lot more fun when you enjoy the people that you’re with. I wouldn’t want to play with anybody else than these o-linemen.”

Buccaneers QB Michael Pratt is week-to-week with a back injury, and it could prompt the team to sign another quarterback. (Greg Auman)

Buccaneers QB Michael Pratt is week-to-week with a back injury, and it could prompt the team to sign another quarterback. (Greg Auman)
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said G Sua Opeta has had some setbacks in his ACL rehab, and he doesn't know a timeline for his return to the practice field. (Greg Auman)

Bowles also already stated DB Christian Izien has made the team because he does a lot for the defense and is very consistent. (Rick Stroud)

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said that TE Kyle Pitts was recently cleared to practice with some “modifications” in terms of taking him out of certain drills.

“It’s not that we’ll keep him out, but we’ll take him off of some things and take some things off of their plates to make sure we get things the right way,” Morris said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Pitts himself said that he isn’t listening to any criticism from the outside that surrounds him as he enters his fifth NFL season.

“I don’t read that rat poison,” Pitts said. “I don’t get on Twitter and listen to the bot who can’t come out here in 90-degree weather and come do what we do.”

As for any future contract discussions with Atlanta, Pitts said the following: “We’ll figure that out at the end. Taking it day by day. Today is the first day of camp.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Hunter Renfrow has earned praise from HC Dave Canales as he returns to form in training camp and shows off his route-running abilities.

“I mean, it’s just the Hunter Renfrow I remember,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “So he looks healthy, and I think everyone who’s watched football over the last four or five years remembers what he looks like. And he’s really playing at top form right now. I’m really excited to have him here and to have his family, which is right down the road here, after this practice to be able to just connect with him. And it’s a great story that’s unfolding right in front of our eyes, so it’s really exciting to see him playing out there.”

Saints

Second-rounder Tyler Shough is competing with young holdovers Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener for the starting job. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Saints like Shough’s mental makeup and work ethic so far, and that he’s “made of the right stuff.”

However, it's still not clear how well he'll play when dropped into live action. Rapoport adds that there's no timetable for a decision on the starting job and the Saints plan to let the decision become obvious in the coming days and weeks.

Saints S Justin Reid said the quarterback room had a good day in practice on Friday: “Today was the best day that they had. We beat up on them a little bit the first two days.” (Mike Triplett)

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed said he gained a little weight this offseason to try and increase his durability, getting up to 190. (Erin Summers)

said he gained a little weight this offseason to try and increase his durability, getting up to 190. (Erin Summers) After an offseason of work, Saints RB Kendre Miller said he’s down to 215-218 pounds and feels great: “I feel normal now, finally.” (John Hendrix)