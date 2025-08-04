NFC Notes: Kyler Gordon, D.J. Moore, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson has been impressed by WR D.J. Moore this offseason and wants to get him the ball in space.

“He’s a physical, run-after-catch, just-get-me-the-ball type of guy,” Johnson said, via Jason Leiser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s a number of things that we’re looking to do and explore how we get him the ball and get him in space.”

Bears

Kyler Gordon typically lined up in the Bears’ slot cornerback role, but expects to play multiple roles in new DC Dennis Allen‘s system. Gordon said he could play as an outside corner and in both safety roles.

“We have talked about a bunch of different things, so every day is just learning more on the whole defense,” Gordon said, via Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network. “I will say it feels fun for me to know everything, everyone’s responsibility — who’s there, who’s there, who’s helping, who don’t got help. If I need to be able to switch to outside (cornerback), free safety, strong safety. Having that ability is really fun, and for me, I just think it’s finding my next step and my level in my own game to be able to do anything and everything. So that’s just exciting.”

Allen has also been using S Jaquan Brisker in several ways this offseason. Gordon is confident that lining up on the opposite side of Brisker will create an effective defense.

“Usually, he’s on the other side of me, the other side of the box. I just know nothing gets on that side, nothing gets on my side,” Gordon said. “If it’s not coming towards me, he’s going to make the play or (interior linebackers Tremaine Edmunds or T.J. Edwards). If it’s coming toward me, I’m going to go make the play. I know it’s going to be confined in a tight box, for sure.”

Gordon said his recent three-year, $40 million extension won’t change the way he approaches the game.

“I really don’t think about it at all, to be honest, because I feel like I’ve got to go out there and earn everything every year,” Gordon said. “It doesn’t really change my job or my outlook on anything. Obviously, my biggest thing is for us as a team to have success around here because, obviously, we haven’t had that in the past. So, I think that’s my goal, everyone’s goal to go and do that.”

Packers

Packers DT Nazir Stackhouse has made light of his battle with narcolepsy and spoke openly about it during his time at Georgia.

During one game, “I was like, ‘Golly, I hope I don’t doze off because the camera’s right there,’” Stackhouse said, via Sports Illustrated. “I remember one time we were playing Cincinnati in 2020. They had me on the camera for maybe a split-second waking up out of a nap. You couldn’t even tell I was sleeping. I started yawning and sh**. Those cameras, man. I try to do whatever it takes.”

Stackhouse’s medication wasn’t working for him. He recently made a switch, which is making him feel much better.

“I’ll get minor headaches – minor migraines and stuff – and it’s hard to go through practice with that,” he said. “Shoot, coming from Georgia, they don’t want to hear that. Our coaches didn’t want to hear all that. So, they’ll always say, ‘Push through, push through,’ and it’s kind of tough doing that knowing they don’t really know for real. So, that’s all I could do was just bear it.”

Stackhouse earned the name “Big Sleepy” at Georgia. He’s since learned to embrace it.

“Just having narcolepsy all the way up to now, it’s a challenge,” he said. “Your friends think you’re lazy. Friends, they call you Sleepy. Everyone calls me Sleepy. At Georgia, that was my nickname, Big Sleepy. But I embraced it. It was a joke from the beginning but it’s a part of me. It’s something I can’t run away from, so I just have to learn how to live with it.”

The Packers were the first team to call Stackhouse, he was about to sign with the Falcons but opted to join Green Bay.

“I almost picked (Atlanta) because it’s at home and I’d be more comfortable doing it while I’m at home,” he explained, “but coming to Green Bay was also an eye opener for me because I need to get out of my comfort zone. And this is a great opportunity to do it, especially in a city like this. And the fans, they only bleed green and gold. I would love to be in an organization like that. And so just coming here and (coach Matt) LaFleur welcoming me and saying, ‘We’d love for you to come out here and show us what you’ve got.’ So, I’m embracing that opportunity.”

Packers RT Zach Tom ‘s four-year, $88,000,000 extension includes a $30,326,084 signing bonus. He’ll make base salaries of $1,850,000 in 2026, $1,750,000 in 2027, $16,800,000 in 2028, and $22,800,000 in 2029.

‘s four-year, $88,000,000 extension includes a $30,326,084 signing bonus. He’ll make base salaries of $1,850,000 in 2026, $1,750,000 in 2027, $16,800,000 in 2028, and $22,800,000 in 2029. He’s owed regular roster bonuses of $3,000,000 in 2026 and $9,000,000 in 2027, along with up to $700,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and $500,000 in workout bonuses from 2026 to 2029. (OverTheCap)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on RB MarShawn Lloyd ‘s groin injury: “It’s not going to be a long-term deal but I wouldn’t anticipate him this week.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)

on RB ‘s groin injury: “It’s not going to be a long-term deal but I wouldn’t anticipate him this week.” (Weston Hodkiewicz) Matt LaFleur on Emanuel Wilson‘s noncontact knee injury: “That was extremely scary, but I feel like we dodged that one. So that is some good news.” (Ryan Wood)