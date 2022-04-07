NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is still insisting that things are great with QB Kyler Murray despite the offseason drama.

“We are in a great spot with him,” Kingsbury said, via Howard Balzer of Sports Illustrated. “I know that (letter) was what it was. Nothing has changed from our end. We’re excited about his future and we want to make him an Arizona Cardinal for as long as we can. I think all of us want to feel wanted. You put so much time and effort and work into this game, so that’s a big part of it. He knows how we feel about it. I’m excited to see what we can do with him moving forward.”

Several players, including Jaguars WR Christian Kirk and Cardinals backup QB Colt McCoy, have vouched for Murray’s leadership.

“I would say it’s nonsense,” Kirk said. “People can speculate and read into it however they want. But I look at it as passion. The kid’s just passionate and people show their passion in different ways. He just wants to win, so obviously when things go wrong, it’s a little disappointing. But it’s good, for me, in my eyes, to see somebody who cares enough to show passion and wants to turn things around and win the football game. That’s how I see it. He’s everything you want in a quarterback. I would think No. 1, he an ultimate competitor. You can just see it in his approach and in his demeanor every time we take the field on Sunday, that’s he’s there to win. He wants to be able to compete at the highest level and be able to take his game and his team to that point. He has a relationship with all the guys on the offensive front and he never backs down from competition. I think that is the most important part when you talk about having a franchise quarterback. He’s a great friend of mine and he’s always treated me well and teammates around him well. Every time he steps on the field, he wants to win. I believe he deserves everything that he’s earned and that he has coming.”

“He’s just finished his third year in the NFL, I would say that his arrow is pointing up,” said McCoy. “Rookie of the Year, he’s made two Pro Bowls, the guy’s extremely, extremely talented. I’m grateful to be able to work with him. I know how hard it was for me during my first three years in the NFL, to handle all the things that come with being a franchise quarterback and being in the NFL. And I think Kyler’s handled it tremendously. And I think he’s just going to continue to get better and I’m thankful I get to be in the same room with him. He’s a super competitor, He wants to win. He works hard. And I think it kind of sets the tone for our whole team. And the good thing about here is we have a great mix of veteran guys and younger guys that (general manager Steve Keim) has put together and I think there’s a lot of respect through the whole locker room about who we have on this team. I don’t think the goals are confused at all. The goal is to go out there and win and we know that, so I think we’re all good.”

Rams

Rams T Joseph Noteboom believes that the team has confidence in him to replace retiring LT Andrew Whitworth, adding that the proof is in the contract he earned this offseason.

“The best part is knowing the coaches have the confidence in you to sign you back to a contract here and put you in that spot,” Noteboom said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “But it’s also a challenge. Being the guy now comes with a little more responsibility. It’s motivating more than ever.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DL Shelby Harris is more than happy to be joining new DC Clint Hurtt in Seattle, as he already feels comfortable in the defense that the team intends to deploy in 2022.

“This is my defense when you really think about it,” Harris said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “This is the defense I pretty much ran the last three, four years and I’m very comfortable in it and pretty much know the ins and outs of it.”

Based on his reporting, ESPN’s Brady Henderson would guess two first-round picks would be the minimum offer for the Seahawks to consider trading WR D.K. Metcalf .

. The Seahawks have a top 30 visit scheduled with UT-Chattanooga OL Cole Strange. (Justin Melo)