NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf

Cardinals
- ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss notes there were people in QB Kyler Murray‘s camp who didn’t think the Cardinals would give him the type of money they wanted. However, the Cardinals stepped up and signed him to a new five-year, $230 million contract on Thursday.
- Full contract details are still unknown but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Murray received $105 million fully guaranteed, $161.7 million in injury guarantees and a $29.035 million signing bonus.
- He’s due to make $30 million this season, $39 million in 2023 and $38.85 million in 2024.
Rams
- PFF’s Brad Spielberger notes Rams RT Rob Havenstein is currently in a contract year and is a strong candidate for an extension. However, landing on a value could be tough.
- Spielberger explains there’s no middle class at right tackle, as there’s the top of the market in the high teens in average annual salary and then a gap to under $10 million which is where Havenstein is now.
- He adds Havenstein could wait for the Jets and OT George Fant to work out a deal and provide a potential data point, or Havenstein could ask for more than Rams LT Joseph Noteboom‘s three-year, $40 million deal he just signed this offseason as he takes over for Andrew Whitworth.
- Ultimately, Spielberger projects a three-year, $40.5 million dollar extension for Havenstein with $25.25 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $13.5 million.
Seahawks
- PFF’s Brad Spielberger points out Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf is represented by the same agent who represents 49ers WR Deebo Samuel and Eagles WR A.J. Brown. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million deal with Philadelphia and Spielberger expects Metcalf and Samuel to get similar deals.
- Spielberger projects Metcalf in the range of four years, $105 million with $62.5 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $26.25 million.
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says some teams have poked around regarding a potential trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo but haven’t been willing to seriously engage until he’s healthy.
- Jones adds two teams that make some sense right now as having a potential need at quarterback are the Browns and Seahawks. However, it will take time for those teams to sort through their level of need.
- Jones writes a number of teams he reached out to seem like they would prefer to just wait for the 49ers to cut Garoppolo for cap savings.
