NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Vikings

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said he is “itching” to return and vows to get back soon.

“I tore my ACL 8 months ago. This is the only major injury I’ve had. I’ve never missed the game like this. I’m itching to get back,” said Murray, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “You learn a lot about yourself in these types of moments. To those of you who ride with me, support me, speak up for me, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. I won’t let us down. Soon.”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua said he’s been receiving a lot of guidance from Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp on how to prepare at the professional level.

“Those two — as much as they’re in the moment for the reps that we’re taking, they’re thinking light-years ahead. ‘Hey, we’ve played this team before, on this look we have run this before, we’ve got a different look so when you run this, expect this because we’ve seen that before,’” said Nacua, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “It’s been sweet, it’s been a blessing. Every morning. … They’re next level. I guess that’s a part of being a professional. They are the best of the best. I’m trying to build some of those things into my routine.”

Nacua said he spent a lot of time with passing game specialist Jake Peetz throughout their offseason program.

“Every morning (of OTAs) I was coming in, after practice coming in to see him,” Nacua said. “It slowly started branching out from there. (Peetz) got me some reps with the ones, and I was able to work with Stafford and with Coop. (Then, Stafford) is giving me coaching points because we got live reps together. … Everybody (started) chiming in.”

Nacua points out that having a good understanding of his blocking assignments on run plays was a big part of his inclusion with the first-team offense.

“It really did start in the run game,” Nacua said. “If we have a closer split, if I’m all the way out wide, how does that change our run rules? … That was, I guess (a way) to build into our offense. It starts in our play-action, stuff like that. The ground level really was all the run game stuff, and I love that. I found a new way to look at the defense.”

Vikings

Vikings OC Wes Phillips said they still have a lot of confidence in RB Alexander Mattison after acquiring RB Cam Akers: “We haven’t lost confidence in Alex Mattison. I will say that,” via Kevin Siefert.