NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Fred Warner, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

The 49ers’ defense took another hit as LB Tatum Bethune suffered a torn groin that will keep him out for the postseason. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan has the utmost confidence in LB Eric Kendricks stepping in as they lose another middle linebacker.

“I’m real confident in Eric,” Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “He’s been here long enough. These games he’s gotten in the last couple of weeks, he’s done a good job, and I’m glad that we got him for the situation.”

49ers LB Fred Warner suffered a broken ankle in Week 6 and is trying to get back if they make a deep run. Shanahan wouldn’t get too into the details about Warner’s potential return but kept the door open.

“I think it’s too far off right now. I think it is a possibility as we got closer to the possible third game here, [conference] championship game, but it’s not something we’re thinking about right now.”

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, 49ers OC Klay Kubiak is poised to be a hot coaching candidate in the 2026-2027 cycle.

Fowler adds 49ers DC Robert Saleh is expected to be in the mix for multiple coaching vacancies this year, and personnel exec Josh Williams is interviewing for the GM job with the Dolphins.

The 49ers tried out two linebackers, including Milo Eifler and Kyzir White, per the NFL Transactions wire, with the team signing both as a result of the workout.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the idea of a new head coach inheriting QB Kyler Murray and his contract doesn’t appear to be totally off the table for the Cardinals.

Fowler's sources note his sources think Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill might be wary of paying both Murray and former HC Jonathan Gannon to go away, although if Gannon lands another coordinator job, it will reduce his buyout from Arizona.

might be wary of paying both Murray and former HC to go away, although if Gannon lands another coordinator job, it will reduce his buyout from Arizona. Per Matt Zenitz, Ole Miss has hired Cardinals DB coach Patrick Toney as their new defensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Rams once again seem to have a deep coaching staff that other teams will look to raid. He mentions passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is viewed as a future head coach one day, and other candidates include OC Mike LaFleur, defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, QB coach Dave Ragone and DC Chris Shula.