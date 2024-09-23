NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Jared Verse, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

San Francisco has seen injuries to various contributors early in the season such as RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel, and TE George Kittle. 49ers LT Trent Williams shared his silver lining regarding injuries because it allows other guys to step up and fulfill their potential.

“It’s just next man up,” Williams said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebzone. “It sucks. Those guys are the best in the world, but who really feels sorry for us? So it’s a next-man-up league. It’s a couple guys that we want to see get more action anyway. Hated it had to come on the heels of somebody being injured, but this is when opportunities present themselves.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is off to a strong start in 2024 thanks to his ability to facilitate the offense and create plays out of structure. Murray is making sure not to force improvised plays but knows he will sometimes have to use his legs to extend plays.

“Those plays weren’t forced at all. They just happen, and that’s just how it should be,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “I’m not looking for those things to happen. I’m just trying to play good quarterback. . . . It goes back to making things happen. You have to make plays to win the game. It’s the NFL, things are going to be off-schedule and you’ve got to go out and be able to do that.”

Cardinals LB Mack Wilson was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) in Week 1.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay called rookie OLB Jared Verse a “really coachable” player and is proving to be a disruptive force for their defense.

“He’s been active. I thought he played really hard. I thought he made some really good plays and I think there are still opportunities for him to continue to grow and learn,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “He’s really coachable. [OLBs coach] Joe [Coniglio] does a great job with that group, understanding exactly where all those play opportunities fall within the framework of some of the different calls and what the offense presents. But you talk about a guy who played disruptive, I love the fumble that he forced and it was unfortunate that they ended up recovering it for a touchdown, but you feel him. You guys have heard me mention that. I like the way this guy plays the game.”

McVay is unsure whether Cooper Kupp will be placed on injured reserve but confirmed his injury is not considered season-ending and won’t require surgery, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

will be placed on injured reserve but confirmed his injury is not considered season-ending and won’t require surgery, per Jourdan Rodrigue. Rams DL Desjuan Johnson was fined $5,191 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle) in Week 1.