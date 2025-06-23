NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Kyren Williams, Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey told reporters that he’s feeling great and prides himself on not missing a single day of OTAs

“I think this offseason I spent a lot of time kind of building back a base starting from scratch, so a lot of it was rehab,” McCaffrey said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “And [I] wanted to put myself in a position where I didn’t miss a day of OTAs and I could practice and play football again, be healthy and not miss a day, and I did that.”

Cardinals

The Cardinals enter the season looking for their first playoff berth since 2021. Kyler Murray said he believes Arizona has the potential to make a run in the postseason but is currently focused on taking things “one day at a time.”

“Taking it one day at a time, taking it one day at a time,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Do I believe we have what it takes? For sure, for sure, but I’m not looking at the season like that. I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

Murray feels it’s “unfortunate” to have a break following minicamp, given their confidence is high right now in their offseason program.

“I think it’ll be nice to go see your family before the season starts and spending some downtime to collect your thoughts and get ready for go time,” Murray said. “Kind of unfortunate it’s got to end. You get into the thick of it, feel good getting confidence up, get to be around the guys every day and then you got to disperse, which is unfortunate, but I’m really pleased and love being here, just getting to play the game that we love every single day.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay spoke about the leadership being shown by RB Kyren Williams and told reporters he has no concerns regarding his future with the team and a new contract.

“He’s been here, been leading, been doing exactly what Kyren does,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “And so [we’ve] been pleased. We’ll see if there’s an opportunity to be able to land that plane.”

“Matthew Shearin (Senior Manager, Football Administration) has been outstanding in a lot of the communication as it relates to Drew and I feel like it’s been really positive,” McVay added. “And what I love is that Kyren has been here, been leading, been doing exactly what Kyren does, and so I’ve been pleased and we’ll see if there’s an opportunity to be able to land that plane. Good progress, but nothing to report as far as any deal right now.”