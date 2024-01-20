NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Puka Nacua, Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers LT Trent Williams said he fully intends on playing next season, which would mark his 14th year in the NFL.

“Oh yeah, 100 percent,” said Williams, via 49ersWebZone.

Williams reflected on being named to his 11th consecutive Pro Bowl, feeling that he was taken aback by his recent election.

“I’m not an emotional guy,” Williams said. “I didn’t cry or nothing, so don’t go writing that, but it did take me back a little bit. I remember just dreaming about making my first Pro Bowl and just thinking, what do I have to do to get in that conversation? What do I have to do?,” said Williams. “And then now, fast forward … I’m in my 11th straight Pro Bowl (there was actually a one-year gap in 2019). And it’s one of the moments where you’re kind of like, you’re working so hard, you’re working so hard, you look back, and you’re like, ‘Dang, I accomplished all that.'”

Williams wants to break the NFL record for Pro Bowl selections by offensive tackles.

“I want to break the record for tackles, and that’s a big thing for me. So I definitely dropped to my knees and thanked God because that’s not promised. You can have an amazing Hall of Fame career and still don’t see 11 Pro Bowls. So I’m super proud of that.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said the team has made a complete turnaround in their direction this season and is excited about the future.

“It’s a complete 180,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “I’m happy.”

Murray said it’s exciting to see everybody on the same page and to have a group of people who believe in what they’re preaching.

“It’s refreshing,” Murray said. “Just to have guys upstairs that believe in it – really speak to it and hold everybody accountable. It trickles down but it starts at the top and I think every great business organization understands it starts at the top. The guys really believe in what they’re preaching.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is excited about where the future of the team is headed and believes the offense can hit another level next season.

“I think he can hit another level,” Gannon said. “I know our team can. I know the offense can.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said fifth-round WR Puka Nacua will be a force in the league for a long time.

“He’s a freakin stud,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “He’s just a great competitor, he shows up big, he makes plays, he’s tough to tackle, he can work edges and win and separate, he can finish. This guy’s a freakin’ warrior and he is a stud. I love the mindset and mentality that he has. If he just continues to stay humble and keeps working, this guy’s going to be a problem for a long time.”

Rams GM Les Snead said ILB Ernest Jones is a candidate to earn a contract extension this offseason: “Definitely the leader of the defense … In the past obviously we’d been invested in other positions. … He’s definitely someone we’ll discuss and someone we’d like to have around.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots are expected to interview Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer for their special teams coordinator job.