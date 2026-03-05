NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Trent McDuffie, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Aaron Wilson reports that the 49ers will meet with Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs around his Pro Day on March 20.

around his Pro Day on March 20. Matt Maiocco reports that San Francisco promoted assistant OL coach Cameron Clemmons to be their new tight ends coach.

Cardinals

Cardinals’ recently released QB Kyler Murray was originally the A’s No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. A’s GM David Forst said the door is “always open” for Murray to explore playing baseball, once again.

“Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback and I’m sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career,” Forst said, via MLB.com. “That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we’re always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A’s if that time ever comes.”

Rams

The Rams traded the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Chiefs in exchange for CB Trent McDuffie. While at the NFL Combine, Los Angeles GM Les Snead was asked how they could improve their secondary, hinting toward adding an All-Pro level talent.

“Is there an All-Pro that you could add?” Snead said, via Nate Atkins of The Athletic. “That would be nice.”

As for Los Angeles promoting senior defensive assistant Jimmy Lake to become their new DBs coach and pass game coordinator, Snead said they identified changes they wanted to make “from a scheme standpoint.”

“At the end of the day, it’s all of us doing the after-action review with the coaching staff coming in and saying, ‘Hey, maybe these are tweaks to what we’re trying to accomplish on the back end from a scheme standpoint,’” Snead said.

Seahawks