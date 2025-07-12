NFC Notes: Lane Johnson, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders RB Austin Ekeler made an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio and noted that he has seen growth from second-year QB Jayden Daniels this offseason and believes that the team can have a powerful offense with WR Terry McLaurin.

“I think there’s even going to be more growth this year, which is awesome because of where we’re at with our team and have a lot of players back,” Ekeler told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “A lot of playmakers, gotta get Terry [McLaurin] paid and then, man, we’re gonna look like a powerhouse out there.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he expects to be a full participant during training camp.

“Yeah, I’ll be full-go for camp,” Prescott said, via Around The NFL. “I’m healthy. I think soon here I will probably get an official sign off from doc, but I’m healthy.”

Prescott added that he doesn’t think it will take long to develop a connection with newly acquired WR George Pickens.

“Not long,” Prescott said when asked how quickly he might establish a rapport with Pickens. “As I’ve said, having dealt with trades before — Amari Cooper, Brandin Cooks. Go turn on that guy’s tape. He’s getting separation. He’s got separation even when he’s not getting the ball at times, and when he doesn’t have separation he’s still making the catches. It’s not going to be hard. For me, it’s about getting the ball near that guy and he will be George Pickens. Go turn on the tape — he’s great at doing it.” Eagles Eagles RT Lane Johnson said he feels great for his age but acknowledged that he can’t play forever. “Yeah, if there’s anybody to end a tie with it would be BG (Brandon Graham). It’s crazy that we had a number of guys who all stayed together for all these years,” Johnson said, via Around The NFL. “Yeah, it doesn’t feel like No. 13 but here it is. I still feel young in heart, but you can’t ignore Father Time. I’m still having fun and enjoying what I do. I love being around the guys, competing and it’s just something that I really love doing every minute of it.”