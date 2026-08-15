NFC Notes: Lane Johnson, Quinnen Williams Contract Details, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

By
Wyatt Grindley
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Commanders

Commanders S Jeremy Reaves is entering the ninth year of his career, spending each of them in Washington after briefly signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Reaves said he’s a different type of player than first-round LB Sonny Styles, who brings big size to their defense, and instead takes a mental approach to the game. 

“I don’t have the Sonny Styles stature,” Reaves said, via Hannah Lichtenstein and Zach Selby of the team’s site.The game has to come to me in a different way, so I take on the mental side of it. So that’s kind of always been my game. I own that. I master that.”

Reaves built a reputation as being a special teams ace, but is earning more reps on defense. Commanders HC Dan Quinn said the veteran’s “very high standards” put him in the mix for their defense. 

“He’s got very high standards about how he wants to go,” Quinn said. “So, in that space, he’s very much in the mix from a defensive standpoint.”

Quinn praised Reaves’ communication, effort, and speed on the field. 

“His communication skills are elite as a ballplayer, as a teammate, on the field and off,” Quinn said. “He sets incredible standards for effort and speed.”

Cowboys 

  • Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams‘ three-year, $105.9 million extension includes a $31.85 million signing bonus and a $107.35 million option bonus.
  • He’ll make a $29.2 million guaranteed base salary in 2027, along with non-guaranteed salaries of $1.89 million in 2028, $1.935 million in 2029, and $ 1.98 million in 2030.
  • He can also make $1 million annually in per-game roster bonuses from 2026 to 2030. (OverTheCap)

Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson said announcing that this season will likely be his final year gives him peace of mind and allows him to appreciate the final stretch of his career.

I think just being honest and transparent about it allows me to be at ease, so to speak, and tell you where my head’s at, what I’m looking forward to and what I’m trying to soak in as this year winds down,” Johnson said, via The Athletic. “It’s refreshing. It’s honest — I’ve had these conversations with my teammates, with Dom, with these guys. It’s where I’m at at this point in my career.

Johnson said family considerations played a major role in his decision to step away after the season.

Family life is merging, and it feels like, ‘Are you running to something, or are you running away from something?’” Johnson said. “Being a father is really special to me. I had a really good time in the offseason. Parents work; it’s what they do. But putting stuff into perspective, collectively with my family, it’s looking (like it will be my last year).”

Johnson said part of the legacy he wants to leave is that he continued improving even as he got older.

I want to be seen as a guy who continuously got better as he aged, whereas some guys, once they hit (their) 30s, they nosedive,” Johnson said. “Kind of the opposite of me.

Johnson said knowing the end is near makes him want to be more intentional about appreciating teammates and showing what he can still do.

You don’t get the chance to tell people how much they mean to you. Probably more of that,” Johnson said. “And some reflection. Really showcase my abilities as an older player. I feel like I can surprise some people. … Enjoy the people I’m around and let them know how much they mean to me.”

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