NFC Notes: Lane Johnson, Quinnen Williams Contract Details, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson said announcing that this season will likely be his final year gives him peace of mind and allows him to appreciate the final stretch of his career.

“I think just being honest and transparent about it allows me to be at ease, so to speak, and tell you where my head’s at, what I’m looking forward to and what I’m trying to soak in as this year winds down,” Johnson said, via The Athletic. “It’s refreshing. It’s honest — I’ve had these conversations with my teammates, with Dom, with these guys. It’s where I’m at at this point in my career.”

Johnson said family considerations played a major role in his decision to step away after the season.

“Family life is merging, and it feels like, ‘Are you running to something, or are you running away from something?’” Johnson said. “Being a father is really special to me. I had a really good time in the offseason. Parents work; it’s what they do. But putting stuff into perspective, collectively with my family, it’s looking (like it will be my last year).”

Johnson said part of the legacy he wants to leave is that he continued improving even as he got older.

“I want to be seen as a guy who continuously got better as he aged, whereas some guys, once they hit (their) 30s, they nosedive,” Johnson said. “Kind of the opposite of me.”

Johnson said knowing the end is near makes him want to be more intentional about appreciating teammates and showing what he can still do.

“You don’t get the chance to tell people how much they mean to you. Probably more of that,” Johnson said. “And some reflection. Really showcase my abilities as an older player. I feel like I can surprise some people. … Enjoy the people I’m around and let them know how much they mean to me.”