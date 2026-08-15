NFC Notes: Lane Johnson, Quinnen Williams Contract Details, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
Commanders S Jeremy Reaves is entering the ninth year of his career, spending each of them in Washington after briefly signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Reaves said he’s a different type of player than first-round LB Sonny Styles, who brings big size to their defense, and instead takes a mental approach to the game.
“I don’t have the Sonny Styles stature,” Reaves said, via Hannah Lichtenstein and Zach Selby of the team’s site. “The game has to come to me in a different way, so I take on the mental side of it. So that’s kind of always been my game. I own that. I master that.”
Reaves built a reputation as being a special teams ace, but is earning more reps on defense. Commanders HC Dan Quinn said the veteran’s “very high standards” put him in the mix for their defense.
“He’s got very high standards about how he wants to go,” Quinn said. “So, in that space, he’s very much in the mix from a defensive standpoint.”
Quinn praised Reaves’ communication, effort, and speed on the field.
“His communication skills are elite as a ballplayer, as a teammate, on the field and off,” Quinn said. “He sets incredible standards for effort and speed.”
Cowboys
- Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams‘ three-year, $105.9 million extension includes a $31.85 million signing bonus and a $107.35 million option bonus.
- He’ll make a $29.2 million guaranteed base salary in 2027, along with non-guaranteed salaries of $1.89 million in 2028, $1.935 million in 2029, and $ 1.98 million in 2030.
- He can also make $1 million annually in per-game roster bonuses from 2026 to 2030. (OverTheCap)
Eagles
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