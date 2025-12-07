NFC Notes: Laremy Tunsil, Joe Schoen, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is thrilled with the performance he has received from veteran LT Laremy Tunsil this season, who came to Washington from Houston via a trade back in March.

“He’s been phenomenal more than I could have ever expected,” Kingsbury said, via CommandersWire.com. “I’d say just the type of person, the type of character, the way he works, the way he leads the young guys, and it’s been phenomenal, and the play speaks for itself. I don’t, it’d be hard to find one that’s played better at that position this season, so he’s going to get a lot of money [laugh].”

Eagles

Dianna Russini reports the Eagles had “no-BS discussions” ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Chargers, in which they spoke about their plan to stop placing blame on one another. One anonymous Eagles player: “We are all done with the finger-pointing. It’s not just one thing that’s in our way. It’s not just Jalen (Hurts), it’s not just Saquon (Barkley), it’s not just (OC Kevin) Patullo, it’s not just the offensive line. … It’s a little bit of everyone.”

Eagles S Reed Blankenship was fined $10,250 for a hip-drop tackle.

Giants

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says he still hasn’t gotten a sense that things have changed regarding GM Joe Schoen ‘s job security, although some competitive outings and wins in the final month of the year would definitely help him.

‘s job security, although some competitive outings and wins in the final month of the year would definitely help him. If Schoen survives through the end of the season, Jones thinks he’ll also survive the coaching search, as his sources speak highly of how easy he is to work with. Jones doesn’t think it will be a situation like the Jaguars had last year, where top candidates didn’t want to work with GM Trent Baalke .

. Giants WR Theo Johnson was fined $6,488 for a late hit, and CB Andru Phillips was fined $7,292 for a hit on a defenseless player.