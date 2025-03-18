NFC Notes: Lavonte David, Cam Ward, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David is returning to the team once again on a one-year deal and commends the organization for their ability to keep their core intact by bringing back teammates like WR Chris Godwin.

“For everybody to just get on board and get on the same page and make things happen ASAP, that’s really underrated,” David said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t think it’s talked about enough. That just goes to show how much they believe in the guys they bring in. I think is a testament from the ownership all the way down. They want their guys, they believe in their guys, and they’re going to stick with us. I think for the young guys to see that, that gives them even more motivation.”

Panthers

Syracuse OLB Fadil Diggs met at length with the Panthers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Saints

Miami QB Cam Ward spoke about meeting with the Saints at the combine after growing up watching the team. However, it is highly unlikely at this point that Ward will still be on board when New Orleans makes their pick.

“I loved watching Drew Brees and [receiver Marques] Colston out there,” Ward said, via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “It would be a dream of mine to play for them, if I get a chance someday. But that’s not really my focus right now.”

“It was a great meeting,” Ward noted of the meeting. “If you get a chance to go play for a Super Bowl-winning coach like coach [Kellen] Moore. He knows how to dial up the playbook. . . . The biggest thing I took away from that meeting was that you just have to be prepared at all times, whether you go in as a starter or you go in as a backup. You never know when your number is going to be called.”

Aaron Wilson reports Oklahoma State CB Korie Black has a private workout scheduled with the Saints.

has a private workout scheduled with the Saints. Nick Underhill reports DE Cameron Jordan’s new contract lowers his cap number to below $10 million, as it was previously set to count for $20 million against the cap.