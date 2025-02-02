NFC Notes: Liam Coen, Baker Mayfield, Kellen Moore, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

At the Pro Bowl, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield said that former OC Liam Coen deserves his new opportunity as the head coach in Jacksonville and credits him for teaching the offense, despite people having an emotional reaction to how the situation played out.

“I left him on read for a little bit, just like he left me on read,” Mayfield said. “I made him beg. It was good. I know people are going to be upset about it, but for him, Ashley, and their kids, you can’t argue with that decision. I can’t be mad at that. As much as I would want to have him still here, it is what it is. Life goes on, and I’m happy for him.”

Jeremy Fowler reports the Buccaneers denied the Jaguars’ request to interview OL coach Kevin Carberry for a similar role in Jacksonville.

Panthers

Mike Kaye reports the Panthers are planning to hire Rams assistant DL coach AC Carter as their new outside linebackers coach.

Carolina WR Adam Thielen on his future in the NFL: "I think I still have some more football in me. We'll see how that plays out in the next few weeks." (Joe Person)

Saints

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Eagles OC Kellen Moore is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Saints and Philadelphia is bracing to lose him after the Super Bowl.

According to Katherine Terrell, the Seahawks were granted permission to interview Saints QBs coach Andrew Janocko.

Todd Archer reports the Cowboys interviewed Saints RBs coach Derrick Foster for the same role in Dallas.

for the same role in Dallas. Per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, New Orleans CB Alontae Taylor‘s 2025 base salary has increased by $1.66 million due to the Proven Performance escalator which gives non-first-round picks pay raises in their fourth year based on playing time.