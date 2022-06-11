NFC Notes: Lions, Jordan Love, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions OL Frank Ragnow said that his foot is finally healed and he feels good heading into the season.

“Obviously, last year was very frustrating, but it’s been good (so far this year),” Ragnow said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s really beneficial for us, even just to spend time together because the chemistry with the O-line is huge. Us, even if the tempo is different, it’s just huge for us to understand how we all think and how we all flow. There’s a lot of unique looks, especially on third down, where some things have to happen without you even saying anything. The more reps and the more time you spend together, you understand how I might handle that look and how we may pass off that…or what I might be thinking to make the call, so they understand.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love feels like he put together one of their better two-minute drives during practice this week.

“Obviously, when it comes down to the last play, you want to win it,” Love said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “But just putting that drive together, I felt like it was one of our better 2-minute drives since we’ve been in OTAs. Guys were on the same page, we were clicking, making big plays and on the move. It felt good.”

Packers RB AJ Dillon thinks Love “got his swagger back” this offseason and is building confidence.

“He’s got his swagger back, and I love it. I love it for him, I love it for the team. This is what this is for — to get better, to make mistakes — and we’ve got a long time until we’re playing a game. You can see him getting confident, you can see him having fun with it. I’m really excited for him,” said Dillon.

Love admitted that he can’t completely ignore outside distractions and isn’t focused on skepticism about his role in Green Bay.

“I am human,” Love said. “And that stuff’s going to be there, regardless. But I think I do a pretty good job at compartmentalizing it. I don’t even want to think about that stuff. I can’t control what’s going on, I have no idea what might happen. So rather than stressing about things that might happen, things that might not happen, I’m just here right now. I’ll take what I’m given and run with it.”

Vikings

Vikings C Garrett Bradbury has added ten pounds and is getting in better shape after the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

“All I’m doing is trying to get better, learn this system, and look forward to having a good year,” Bradbury said, via Chris Tomasson of Pioneer Press. “It’s kind of cliché but you control what you can control. And I’ve got this fourth year, and I’m excited with these new coaches and a lot of familiar teammates to go out and have a good year and help the Vikings win a lot of games.”

“I’m putting on weight,” Bradbury added. “I probably put on 10-plus pounds since last season, so I’m feeling really good. I’m going to continue to work … in the weight room. Lifting and eating. Beef and ice cream. Just eating everything that I can.”