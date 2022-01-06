NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Davante Adams, Vikings

Lions

Lions DC Aaron Glenn was asked if he would want the team to re-sign S Tracy Walker : “Absolutely. We like good players. And if you’re a good player, we’re looking to sign you.” (Chris Burke)

was asked if he would want the team to re-sign S : “Absolutely. We like good players. And if you’re a good player, we’re looking to sign you.” (Chris Burke) Glenn mentioned he likes S Will Harris as well, comparing him to a player he coached in New Orleans, P.J. Williams , because of his flexibility: “ Will Harris has a lot of value, as a player in general.” (Justin Rogers)

as well, comparing him to a player he coached in New Orleans, , because of his flexibility: “ has a lot of value, as a player in general.” (Justin Rogers) Glenn also answered questions about being a potential head-coaching candidate this offseason: “I want to be the best coordinator the Lions ever had, and that’s all I think about. I want to be the best who ever came through Detroit. I want you guys to say that at some point.” (Burke)

Lions RB D’Andre Swift said he will not need shoulder surgery this offseason. (Rogers)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has a lot to think about heading into this offseason but said he is thankful for his relationship with GM Brian Gutekunst this season.

“The grass is greener where you water it,” Rodgers said, via Adam Schein. “I really believe that. And you know, that’s an adage to dissuade people from going out and taking risks and chances, and you know, I think that where you spend your time and energy and what you choose to water will always be the greenest part of your life. I decided when I came back that I was going to be all in with the team and all in to see things move forward to a better place. And that’s what the conversations were about, you know, during the offseason, was about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job. And I, you know, from one of the first days, Brian [Gutekunst] and I sat it down and got on the same page and it’s been a really nice Fall and Winter. I appreciate his approach, how it’s been, and it’s been very meaningful to me. So I’m thankful for that relationship, where it’s at at this point, and that’s made my life that much more enjoyable. So I gotta give Brian a lot of credit for meeting me in the middle.”

Packers WR Davante Adams gave an interesting answer when asked how he’d respond to being franchise-tagged this offseason: “I’m not sure how to answer that safely right now. We’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it, I’ll just say that. I like to be professional on here.” (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer plans to walk away with his head held high this season, regardless of what happens once the season comes to an end.

“Regardless of anything that goes on after the season, I can stand proud,” Zimmer said, via Pioneer Press. “When I walk into a stadium like Lambeau (Field) or I walk into U.S. Bank Stadium and I say to myself, ‘A billion people would love to be sitting here right now and doing this job. I do think it’s different that people can talk about your job and being let go and things like that and not understanding the effects of all your coaches, effects of all the players, effects of their families and they say it after you lose every week. So they don’t go around saying they should fire that doctor or fire that landscape guy or anything like that. So it’s just part of the business, I guess.”

Vikings Klint Kubiak talked about third-round G Wyatt Davis not playing a snap as a rookie: “His story has yet to be told. … It’s up to him. It’s up to Wyatt to put a great offseason together.” ( OCtalked about third-round Gnot playing a snap as a rookie: “His story has yet to be told. … It’s up to him. It’s up to Wyatt to put a great offseason together.” ( Chris Tomasson