NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Odell Beckham, Vikings

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell had praise for QB Kirk Cousins and the way the team has played under his leadership so far in 2022.

“I think it’s complementary football in the critical moments of games that define good teams in this league,” O’Connell said, via NFL.com. “You don’t always win with style, but when you’re able to win football games and consistently win close games by winning in the fourth quarter, that does matter. Ultimately, you hate to continue to put yourselves in positions where you need to come from behind and win, but at least we know we’ve kind of removed all doubt and have a belief in ourselves that we can go get those wins when we have to.”

“It felt in a lot of ways like our other wins this season where you can’t point to a perfectly played offensive game where everything clicked, but just defense picking us up, special teams picking us up, and then finding a way to make enough plays at the end and finding inches,” Cousins added.