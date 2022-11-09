NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Odell Beckham, Vikings

Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell says sixth-round LB Malcolm Rodriguez is day-to-day with an elbow injury. (Kyle Meinke)
Packers
- According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the Packers were mentioned as a potential landing spot for WR Odell Beckham Jr. when he polled sources from other teams. However, Green Bay isn’t exactly a contending team this season and might not be appealing long-term for Beckham either.
- Per the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Packers HC Matt LaFleur was optimistic RB Aaron Jones wouldn’t miss time with his ankle sprain: “I think there’s potential for that. He is another guy that just battles, and you see it every day in practice. He’s been pretty banged up, but he was trying to get back out there, too. Just want to be safe with him.”
- Packers second-round WR Christian Watson exited the game due to the concussion protocol but LaFleur says he was cleared and definitively did not have another head injury: “That was all precautionary, and I think that’s just kind of the times that we live in right now with what transpired vs. Buffalo. But it was 100 percent ruled that it was not a concussion. Matter of fact, he was dying to go back in the game, and we thought it was best to shut him down because of what transpired in Buffalo.”
- On Wednesday, LaFleur told the media he doesn’t have an update on CB Eric Stokes‘ injury: “Hopefully we’ll know something later in the week.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
- The Packers worked out two kickers on Tuesday including Lucas Havrisik and Tristan Vizcaino. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell had praise for QB Kirk Cousins and the way the team has played under his leadership so far in 2022.
“I think it’s complementary football in the critical moments of games that define good teams in this league,” O’Connell said, via NFL.com. “You don’t always win with style, but when you’re able to win football games and consistently win close games by winning in the fourth quarter, that does matter. Ultimately, you hate to continue to put yourselves in positions where you need to come from behind and win, but at least we know we’ve kind of removed all doubt and have a belief in ourselves that we can go get those wins when we have to.”
“It felt in a lot of ways like our other wins this season where you can’t point to a perfectly played offensive game where everything clicked, but just defense picking us up, special teams picking us up, and then finding a way to make enough plays at the end and finding inches,” Cousins added.
- According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the Vikings were mentioned as a potential landing spot for WR Odell Beckham Jr. when he polled sources from other teams. He’d be an upgrade at the third receiver spot and has familiarity with O’Connell from last season with the Rams.
