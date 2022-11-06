NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Panthers

Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell gave the game ball to DC Aaron Glenn: “As a whole, that defense rose up.” (Eric Woodyard)
- Campbell after getting the win over Green Bay: “I want to go home and drink a beer.” (Kyle Meinke)
Packers
Packers CEO Mark Murphy made the following comments when addressing the fans on the team’s website.
“We entered this season with high expectations, having won 13 games three years in a row with the league’s two-time reigning MVP on the roster,” Murphy said, via Packers.com. “The start of the season has been disappointing. We’ve lost our last four games (the last time we lost four games in a row was 2016) and struggled in other stretches – losing to the Vikings to start the season and barely beating the Patriots in overtime at home.”
“It is a long season, though (we have nine games remaining), and things can change quickly in the NFL,” Murphy continued. “I’ve heard from many fans who were disappointed that we were not able to make a trade prior to the trade deadline on Tuesday (thanks, by the way, to those fans who sent emails to MT5 regarding our failure to make a trade that didn’t include swear words and calls for immediate resignations and firings). It was not for lack of trying. Brian Gutenkunst had active discussions about adding players in the weeks leading up to the deadline but ultimately was not able to consummate a deal that made sense to us.”
“Although we lost to Buffalo, I saw positive signs in the game (particularly in the second half) that I think we can build on,” Murphy concluded. “The Bills are arguably the best team in the league, with a great defense, and we were able to run for more than 200 yards and win the turnover battle. I have great confidence in Brian, Matt LaFleur, and Russ Ball. I think they will make the moves needed to turn around our season and put us in a position to make a run for the playoffs. It all starts in Detroit tomorrow.”
Panthers
- Panthers WR D.J. Moore was not fined for removing his helmet last week, however, Panthers TE Stephen Sullivan was fined $4,583 for removing his. (Jonathan Jones)
- Panthers QB P.J. Walker was replaced by QB Baker Mayfield and says the team was “flat” in all three areas and blamed himself for the loss to the Bengals due to his “boneheaded mistakes.” (Joe Person)
