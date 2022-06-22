NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

When projecting the Lions’ 53-man roster, Eric Woodyard writes that second-year WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to take a “big leap” with his production in 2022.

is expected to take a “big leap” with his production in 2022. Woodyard anticipates second-year OT Penei Sewell to be another player who makes big improvements next season.

to be another player who makes big improvements next season. Woodyard writes that LBs Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes are set to be the leaders of Detroit’s linebacking unit.

Packers

Former Packers QB Kurt Benkert respects GM Brian Gutekunst for the process behind the decision to release him.

“They way he did it and went about it, mad respect for him, and for the window he cut me in, to give me an opportunity to go somewhere and compete for another job to make the 53, knowing there was no chance to make the 53 here…respect the (expletive) out of that,” Benkert said, via Packers Wire.

Benkert admitted that he was surprised about being cut, but appreciates the fact that the team didn’t string him along through the preseason just to be cut and left without any options before the regular season.

“He could have kept me around for five weeks and then cut me as soon as I showed up for training camp, or kept me around for preseason, given me a quarter a game if that, and then cut me,” Benkert said. “I’m just excited to see what’s next.”

Benkert knew that with QB Aaron Rodgers locked into the starting role and QB Jordan Love entrenched as the backup, there was no shot of him making the final 53-man roster.

“I know at the end of the preseason, what it was going to look like. Thankful they did me a solid and didn’t waste any time,” Benkert said. “I knew at the end of the preseason I was going to get cut. There’s no room for me on that roster for an extra quarterback on the 53.”

Vikings

The Athletic’s Chad Graff and Arif Hasan note while Vikings QB Kirk Cousins loves Sean Mannion ‘s presence in the position room, Minnesota can keep the veteran around on the practice squad and not burn a roster spot.

loves ‘s presence in the position room, Minnesota can keep the veteran around on the practice squad and not burn a roster spot. The Vikings are morphing into more of a receiver-heavy team, so Hasan thinks Olabisi Johnson , Albert Wilson and sixth-round rookie Jalen Nailor could all make the team.

, and sixth-round rookie could all make the team. Both see there being some pretty stiff competition for limited roster spots between LBs Troy Dye, Blake Lynch and Chazz Surratt.