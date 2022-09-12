NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that DT Levi Onwuzurike’s injury is “not progressing the way we hoped.”

“It’s still the same issue,” Campbell said, LionsWire.com. “It’s just slow going right now. We don’t feel like there’s a setback but yet it’s just not progressing the way we hoped.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Lions Tracy Walker will likely be fined for slapping Eagles TE Dallas Goedert on Sunday but no suspension is on the table. will likely be fined for slapping Eagles TEon Sunday but no suspension is on the table.

Packers

Packers CB Jaire Alexander said he is unsure why he wasn’t assigned to cover Vikings WR Justin Jefferson more often on Sunday.

“The game plan was to not allow 18 to beat us,” Alexander said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “Why I wasn’t on him, that’s not my call. Anybody watch me play, you know that’s what I want.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Adam Thielen is excited about playing in an offense that keeps its foot on the gas for four quarters: “I’ve never been part of an offense that just was attacking, and attacking, and attacking. It didn’t matter the score. It didn’t matter the situation. We were attacking. It felt good.” (Kevin Seifert)