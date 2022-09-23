NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions DC Aaron Glenn said they are looking to use OLB Julian Okwara effectively this season as an edge rusher and want to continue putting him in positions to succeed.

“Well, JO (Okwara) is a fastball for us, especially off the edge. So, we try to utilize him in those situations as much as we can. Obviously, last year he had one of his – if not his best year. We’re looking for him to actually have a better year this year because we know what he can do now. So, it’s just to us as coaches to make sure we continue to put him in a situation where he can be successful,” said Glenn, via LionsWire.

Glenn added that they are still managing Okwara’s recovery from a hamstring injury.

“It’s good to have him back, he still, he’s still improving. He’s still coming off that injury. It usually takes a while when you come off a hamstring. So, really looking forward to see how he’s going to operate this week going into the year. So, but I think that guy’s going to have a good year.”

Packers

According to Jeremy Fowler, Packers WR Allen Lazard (ankle) is optimistic about playing in Week 3 and missed practice earlier this week as a precautionary measure.

The Packers officially ruled out WR Sammy Watkins for Week 3 with a hamstring injury.

Vikings

Vikings DC Ed Donatell said that safeties Josh Metellus and Lewis Cine are both “in the mix” to start in Week 3 if S Harrison Smith (concussion) is unavailable: “Both will be in the mix. Those are things that we don’t know. That’s days away. We’re prepared, and you could see both of them. Either or.” (Chris Tomasson)