NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff threw for five touchdowns in a big win over the Broncos on Saturday night and told reporters that the team’s ability to respond to adversity is one of their greatest assets.

“Our superpower is how we respond as a team, as a unit, as a group,” Goff said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve been through a lot of adversity as a group. A three-game lull where we won one of three is not the worst thing we’ve been through. Being able to bounce back is something we’ve prided ourselves on, and tonight was a big one to bounce back with.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur wouldn’t elaborate when asked if RB A.J. Dillon is dealing with a broken thumb: “I’m not getting into the details of that,” via Ryan Wood.

As for RB Aaron Jones (knee), LaFleur said they will have a better idea after Friday’s practice: “We’ll see. That’s something we’re working through. I think we’ll have a better indication tomorrow when we have a normal Friday practice,” via Wes Hodkiewicz.

LaFleur said WR Christian Watson (hamstring) is unlikely to practice on Friday, via Rob Demovsky.

Vikings

Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter notched his 14th sack of the season on Saturday which will earn him $3 million in incentives. (Pro Football Talk)