NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Florida WR Kadarius Toney has met virtually with the Lions.

Chris Burke notes that the Lions' roster is now at 66 players following the signing of S Dean Marlowe.

Burke also writes that Lions' recently signed CB Corn Elder's contract is worth the veteran minimum of $920,000.

Lions CB Quinton Dunbar's one-year deal includes a base salary of $990,000 and a signing bonus of $137,500. (Field Yates)

Packers

Mike Silver of Sports Illustrated writes that he’s aware of at least two players who Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reached out to recruit recently this offseason.

The Athletic's Matt Schneidman writes the Packers could make the switch from Rodgers to Jordan Love as soon as 2022. They could also wait until the 2023 offseason when they have to make a decision on Love's fifth-year option.

Schneidman expects Packers RB AJ Dillon to play considerably more in 2021, perhaps around 35 percent of the snaps, and have a significant role despite the return of RB Aaron Jones.

Schneidman wouldn't read anything into the Packers not having done an extension for WR Davante Adams yet, as he still has one more year under contract and the team has been clear he's a part of their plans long-term.

The early indications are Packers TEs Jace Sternberger and Dominique Dafney are going to be fighting for one roster spot in camp, per Schneidman.

Vikings

Vikings’ recently signed LB Nick Vigil said it was difficult transitioning to a backup role while with the Chargers last season after being a previous starter with the Bengals, but added that he learned many different roles in Los Angeles.

“It is hard once you go from a starting role to being more of a backup, but I got a lot of playing time last year, played a lot of different spots for the Chargers and had a good, productive year when I got my chances,” Vigil said, via the team’s official site. “We’ve got a new, fresh start here, and we’ll see what happens.”

Vigil mentioned that the Vikings reached out to him when the legal tampering period opened on March 17.

“They reached out right when the legal tampering period opened, so we just kind of talked to them all day long, for about eight or nine hours that whole day,” Vigil said. “In talking with my agent, we felt like it was a good fit, based off that I had played in this system before and had some familiarity with some of the coaches and they have a good defense. They’ve got a good culture here and have won a lot of games in the past, so we just felt like it was a really good fit for me and everybody in my family, as well, so we agreed to it and here we are.”