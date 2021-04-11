NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Mike Sando of The Athletic points out that the performance of C Frank Ragnow has all but guaranteed the Lions will pick up his fifth-year option. Ragnow’s option will cost the Lions $12,657,000 for the 2022 season.

Packers

An NFL executive tells ESPN’s Rob Demovsky that he would have restructured Aaron Rodgers‘ contract and committed to him as the team’s starting quarterback moving forward based on how well he played last season.

“I would’ve redone his contract, got some more money under the cap and went out and bought a receiver. I get why you might not need to extend it, because he’s got three years left and he’ll be 40 by then, but I might adjust it and give him some more money just so that he’s the highest-paid quarterback again. You can move money around. But I’m not going to give him five years. I would add more money to the final two years, and then I would go sign another legitimate receiver,” the executive said.

“But, yeah, I’d commit to Aaron — why wouldn’t you? He’s still playing at a high level. What am I going to do, go with Jordan Love next year? He’s signed through 2023, right? You know Aaron’s got a chip on his shoulder, so he’s not going easy. He’s going to play as well as he did last year again, and if he does that, I’m keeping him. I’m keeping him as long as he’s playing at a high level.

“When Brett [Favre] was there, he had a quarterback who was comparable to Brett. And some might say Aaron was even the better quarterback. But that’s not it in this case.”

Mike Sando of The Athletic says that the Packers will almost certainly pick up the fifth-year option on CB Jaire Alexander , as his recent performance would likely net him much more than the price of the option.

Alexander's option will cost Green Bay $13,294,000 for the 2022 season, which Sando notes is what with what the top cornerbacks earned in free agency this offseason.

Arizona State WR Frank Darby has met virtually with the Packers. (Justin Melo)

Vikings

Mike Sando of The Athletic expects the Vikings to decline CB Mike Hughes‘ fifth-year option worth $9,574,000 for the 2022 season. This probably isn’t a big surprise, considering that Hughes dealt with injuries since entering the NFL.