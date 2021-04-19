NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says a lot of teams are eyeing the Lions as a potential trade-down candidate, especially if a quarterback is available at their selection.
- If Detroit sticks and makes the pick, Breer says offensive line is a strong possibility, with either Oregon LT Penei Sewell or Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater the top two options.
- Breer mentions the Lions have also been connected to Penn State LB Micah Parsons as an option.
Packers
- Tom Silverstein reports that the Green Bay Packers are allowing players to complete the first phase of their offseason program virtually. This means that players do not have to work out at the facility and will still receive credits towards their bonuses.
- Additionally, Silverstein says that the Packers may allow time for the NFL and NFLPA to come together on terms regarding a resolution. If nothing is finalized, players with workout bonuses could wind up forfeiting their money should they not attend.
Vikings
- Ben Goessling reports that the Minnesota Vikings are allowing players to complete the first phase of their offseason program virtually, similar to the Green Bay Packers
- Goessling notes that eight players, including DE Danielle Hunter, LB Anthony Barr, LB Eric Kendricks, RB Dalvin Cook, FB C.J. Ham, WR Adam Thielen, DT Dalvin Tomlinson and S Harrison Smith each have a $100,000 workout bonus included in their contracts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!