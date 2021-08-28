NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions’ backup QB Tim Boyle suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand, with the severity of the injury still unknown. Lions’ HC Dan Campbell says that it’s possible Boyle could miss significant time. (Kyle Meinke)

Packers

Vikings

Vikings’ HC Mike Zimmer said that he expects his team to have a good season, despite starting the preseason with a record of 0-3.

“I feel like we’re going to be pretty good, but we still have to go out and prove it,” Zimmer told reporters, via Pro Football Talk.

Zimmer added that while their loss against the Chiefs was “sloppy”, there were also several key players who were held out of the game.