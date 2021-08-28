NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Lions’ backup QB Tim Boyle suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand, with the severity of the injury still unknown. Lions’ HC Dan Campbell says that it’s possible Boyle could miss significant time. (Kyle Meinke)
Packers
- The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman thinks there are about 39 locks for a roster spot and another 10 players he’d be surprised if the Packers cut. Included in that group is LB Oren Burks, whose standing improved after Green Bay released 2020 fifth-round LB Kamal Martin.
- Schneidman mentions OL Lucas Patrick is a cap casualty candidate but ultimately his versatility as a backup should give him enough value to stick.
- Other players on the bubble who look to be in good standing include OT Dennis Kelly, DL Tyler Lancaster, WR Malik Taylor, TE Dominique Dafney, LB Ty Summers, S Vernon Scott and OLB Jonathan Garvin, per Schneidman.
- There are about seven toss-ups for four roster spots, according to Schneidman, including undrafted rookie safeties Christian Uphoff and Innis Gaines.
- Undrafted rookie DL Jack Heflin, OT Yosh Nijman, CB Isaac Yiadom, CB Kabion Ento and WR Juwann Winfree are also on the bubble. Winfree looked like a shoo-in for the final receiver spot but Schneidman writes he’s been hurt and that’s impacted his chances.
- The Packers can carry TE Jace Sternberger through the first two games of the season while he’s suspended but Schneidman believes they might just go ahead and cut bait on the former third-round pick.
Vikings
Vikings’ HC Mike Zimmer said that he expects his team to have a good season, despite starting the preseason with a record of 0-3.
“I feel like we’re going to be pretty good, but we still have to go out and prove it,” Zimmer told reporters, via Pro Football Talk.
Zimmer added that while their loss against the Chiefs was “sloppy”, there were also several key players who were held out of the game.
