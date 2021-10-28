NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions ST coordinator Dave Fipp has tested positive for COVID-19 and is going through the league’s protocols. (Dave Birkett)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said LT David Bakhtiari‘s availability depends on the collective decision of their medical staff, GM Brian Gutekunst, and Bakhtiari.

“A lot of it comes down to just collectively, with David being part of that group, our medical staff, obviously Gutey (general manager Brian Gutekunst) and all of us kind of getting together to make the best determination of where he is and if he’s ready to go or not,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I think everything is up in the air with him in terms of — I said a long time ago it’ll be day to day — but the last thing we want to do is, again, put him at further risk.”

LaFleur mentioned that Bakhtiari “looks great” in practice but they want to be sure that “the timing’s right.”

“He’s coming off a really significant injury. He looks great. He’s worked his tail off. He’s put a lot of hours in. We just want to make sure the timing’s right.”

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said they haven’t had any discussions on possible deals ahead of the trade deadline: “We haven’t really talked about trades.” (Chris Tomasson)

Vikings ST coordinator Ryan Ficken said RB Kene Nwangwu will be their kickoff return specialist going forward.

said RB will be their kickoff return specialist going forward. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said he’s been working on his ball security in practice this week after fumbling against the Panthers: “I was a little frustrated fumbling the ball.” (Chris Tomasson)

said he’s been working on his ball security in practice this week after fumbling against the Panthers: “I was a little frustrated fumbling the ball.” (Chris Tomasson) Vikings’ co-DC Adam Zimmer said they are expecting Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) to play in Week 8 but are also preparing for Cooper Rush just in case. (Chris Tomasson)