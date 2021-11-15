NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell confirmed that he took over the offensive playcalling Sunday against the Steelers. (Kyle Meinke)
- Campbell let the media know QB Jared Goff is dealing with a rib/oblique injury: “We all felt like he was good — he was good enough to go. … We all felt like he was good enough to stay in there, so that’s why we stuck with him.” (Chris Burke)
- Campbell added Goff will continue to start as long as he’s healthy: “It’s hard to say that he shouldn’t be the guy right now…ultimately, I still think right now, he’s the guy that gives us the best chance.” (Eric Woodyard)
- Per Campbell, said the team will work out kickers this week. (Justin Rogers)
- Campbell mentioned WR Josh Reynolds will play vs. Cleveland. (Chris Burke)
- On seventh-round RB Jermar Jefferson, Campbell said he could miss some time with an ankle injury. (Benjamin Raven)
Packers
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers credited his defense for playing at a high level the past three weeks against some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL: “That was championship-level defense for sure. In the last three games, playing against three stud quarterbacks….that’s an amazing three-game stretch.” (Ryan Wood)
- Rodgers said he has no lingering effects from covid and feels good in terms of conditioning as well: “I’m a little tired. It’s been a long, 10 days. I felt great on the field, but it’s been a couple weeks since I’ve been out there playing.” (Wood)
- Several Packers including Rodgers, WR Davante Adams and HC Matt LaFleur all made an “aggressive pitch” to sell WR Odell Beckham on coming to Green Bay. (Dov Kleiman)
- Rodgers confirmed “there were conversations” about bringing in Beckham but ultimately alluded to salary cap limitations for the reason the team didn’t sign him: “I think we are obviously limited with our salary cap situation. I’m not sure what he ended up signing for, but I’ve been friends with Odell for a long time, and I have so much respect for his talent.” (Wood)
- LaFleur said the team is lucky RB Aaron Jones‘ injury isn’t more serious: “Yeah, I’d say so. I don’t think it’s going to be long term. We’ll monitor it on a daily basis and see how fast he can heal up b/c he’s a guy that you want on the field.” (Rob Demovsky)
- Packers DB Adrian Amos is happy RB AJ Dillon is on the team, especially in the colder weather when 249 pounds downhill stings just a little bit more: “It’s about to get colder and colder, and I’m glad he’s on my team.” (Wood)
- Packers OLB Rashan Gary will try to practice with a brace on his elbow this week with the goal of playing in Week 11. (Adam Schefter)
- LaFleur suggested OLB Whitney Mercilus, who suffered a biceps injury, might end up missing a fair amount of time: “That’s a tough one. I feel bad for him. Shoot, he would’ve had potentially a second sack there. Just the stability he brings to that room. It’s one of those unfortunate things that happen.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
Vikings
- Vikings HC Mike Zimmer was not happy with OC Klint Kubiak publicly saying he was going to try to get the ball into WR Justin Jefferson‘s hands more: “He shouldn’t be telling that to the media.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Zimmer confirms what Kubiak stated earlier, that the team was intent on getting Jefferson the ball, but told Jefferson that he needed to be precise with his routes, and the fine details within his game: “I did talk to Justin this week, and I told him we were going to get him the ball. I told him, ‘You have to do something for me, and that’s come out here and practice real hard and do the things “you’re supposed to do, and study and be precise in your routes, and we’re gonna get you the ball.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Jefferson was happy with the offensive playcalling, noting “We made kind of a big adjustment this week” in terms of getting the ball in the hands of their playmakers. (Tomasson)
- Vikings QB Kirk Cousins on how he was able to make Jefferson a focal point within the offense this week. “Most of the times I worked him, he was not doubled; most of the times I didn’t work him, he was. So I guess they didn’t double him just enough to give us the opportunities to give him the ball. They “were pretty intentional about putting a safety over the top of where he was lining up and we had to get creative with the routes he would run, how we could still get him the football.” (Cronin)
- Zimmer called RB Dalvin Cook an “extremely resilient player” and noted that Cook is one of his favorite players of all time. (Tomasson)
