NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe expects the Lions to be in the mix for a quarterback in the draft or perhaps a second-tier free agent to push Jared Goff in 2022.

in 2022. Lions OC Anthony Lynn agrees with HC Dan Campbell‘ s play call selections in Week 10 and thinks they worked well together: “I would be a hypocrite if I didn’t agree with what he did. I thought it worked well. I thought we worked well together last week. He asked me my opinion on certain things and he makes those calls.” (Eric Woodyard)

Lions LT Taylor Decker was held out of practice Thursday with an elbow injury. (Kyle Meinke)

Packers

Packers LBs coach Mike Smith compared second-year OLB Tipa Galeai to 49ers DE Dee Ford and praised his production in practice.

“Not saying he’s Dee but these undersized guys can be some hard guys to block,” Smith said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “We’ve just got to add weight on him, add some strength, but I’m extremely excited to have Tipa back. I just love guys that love football and that work. We call him the fly in the wine. That sucker’s all over the damned place in practice, games, all over. I can work with those guys all day because it means something to them.”