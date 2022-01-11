NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes said the team needs to be more competitive next year: “I love how the season ended, but the reality is we won three games and that’s not good enough and it never will be.” (Dave Birkett)

Holmes also praised HC Dan Campbell's work: "So many great things I can say about Dan but I'll just sum it up. He has an it factor that you either have it or you don't and he has it. he's been a joy to work with." (Birkett)

Holmes singled out S Tracy Walker and DE Charles Harris as players he wants back: "We'll see where it goes…but those guys fit what we're about." (Kyle Meinke)

Holmes was especially impressed with how WR Amon-Ra St. Brown played: "He is who we thought he was going to be. … I said it to you guys after the draft. He reminded me some of the guys when I was back in LA, and I believe he showed that in his own way. I believe he's a culture fit for what we're about." (Meinke)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said there will be “a lot of tough decisions” for the team to make with so many players returning, but would “certainly expect” OL Lucas Patrick to be one of the five team’s starting offensive linemen, whether that’s at center or right guard. (Ryan Wood)

LaFleur believes RT Billy Turner will make his return to practice this week, though he was unsure if that would be Wednesday or later in the week. (Tom Silverstein)

Vikings

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks said the team needs to change its approach with its new regime now that it’s elected for a fresh start from HC Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman.

“Because there’s a lot of stressors that become involved when you lose games and people’s emotions get tied into things,” Kendricks said, via Andrew Krammer. “A culture where communication is put at the forefront and no matter what your role is on the staff, you having a voice and being able to communicate things that you think could help facilitate wins. I think just having that voice, no matter how big your role is, is important, to listen up and take each other’s feelings into account. I don’t think a fear-based organization is the way to go.”

Asked specifically about his relationship with Zimmer, Kendricks suggested things weren’t great despite the fact he’s been a core player for most of the coach’s tenure.

“We had a great run. It’s hard to know that — I felt like there were some things left out there as far as our relationship is concerned. I think that’s a question you’ve got to ask him, for sure,” he said.

Vikings RT Brian O’Neill made sure to say he respected the job Zimmer and Spielman did but added there was room to improve the team’s culture.

“It could be something as little as, ‘Hey, how you doing?,’ in the hallway,” O’Neill said. “We spend so much time together and the season is so long that little personal things here or there could make a huge difference for a young guy, or a rookie who is coming in and isn’t really sure how he fits or if he belongs. Little different personal things like that because guys play their best when they feel good about themselves and their role within a team.”