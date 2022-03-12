NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, the Lions are among the teams which have expressed interest in Steelers’ free-agent WR/KR Ray-Ray McCloud.

Packers

According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, the Packers are confident TE Robert Tonyan will be ready for the regular season and could even be on the field for training camp in July after tearing his ACL against the Cardinals on October 28th.

Huber writes that the Packers could release WR Randall Cobb to save almost $6.75 million, but it is possible that QB Aaron Rodgers could personally request that Cobb remains with the team.

As for linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, Huber notes that it is financially impossible for the team to keep both and that Preston is the easy choice to remain with the team out of the two players.

Huber thinks the team could use Za'Darius to negotiate down the price of Preston Smith, and could still attempt to trade Za'Darius so that he doesn't end up playing against them in the NFC North.

. Green Bay hired Michael Spurlock as special teams quality control coach and Quinshon Odom as a minority assistant coaching fellowship. (Rob Demovsky)

Vikings

Vikings TE Tyler Conklin said he would love to re-sign in Minnesota, though he doesn’t know if that will actually come to fruition or not.

“I would love to be back in Minnesota if it makes sense for both parties,” Conklin said, via Twin Cities Pioneer Press. “But I don’t have those answers. But I love Minnesota. My girlfriend loves Minnesota.”

Conklin feels the tight end market is robust and he has an opportunity to cash in after having an opportunity to showcase his talent with former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph moving on to New York.

“I think we’re in a good situation market-wise,” Conklin said. “There’s obviously the tags, and that took a couple of guys off the market. … After finally getting an opportunity to show what I can do going into my fourth year, and getting into free agency and having a good year and being healthy, you can’t ask for much more.”

Conklin also added that he has faith in the direction of the organization and feels it’s in a good place with the recent offseason acquisitions at head coach and general manager.

“I like everything that’s happened,” Conklin said. “I think the organization is in good hands and heading in the right direction. Whether I’m there or not, I’m excited to see how things go.”