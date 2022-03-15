NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Lions OL Evan Brown‘s deal includes: $2.05 million contract extension, $600,000 signing bonus, $1.2 million base salary, up to $200,000 per game active roster bonus, $1 million playtime incentive. (Aaron Wilson)
- Lions S Tracy Walker‘s three-year, $25 million deal includes a $6.965 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.035 million, $8.95 million and $7.95 million. (Wilson)
- His 2022 base and $8 million of his 2023 base is guaranteed, with the remaining $950,000 in 2023 guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed the third day of the 2023 league year. (Over The Cap)
- Wilson adds Walker has a $100,000 annual incentive for making the Pro Bowl.
- Lions LB Alex Anzalone‘s one-year deal includes a $715,000 signing bonus, $1.035 guaranteed base salary, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and another $1.75 million in incentives for playing time and team achievements. (Wilson)
- Walker on re-signing with the team: “The coaching staff played a very huge role in me coming back. My teammates, as well. I just see where everything is going here.” (Chris Burke)
Packers
- Rob Demovsky reports that it appears the Packers will keep K Mason Crosby for 2022.
- Ryan Wood reports that there haven’t been any breakthroughs in possible contract talks between the Packers and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
- Jordan Schultz says the Packers offered WR Davante Adams over $23 million per year yet he declined it and remains unwilling to play under the franchise tag.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell‘s five-year, $50 million deal includes a $15 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.05 million, $1.45 million, $6.95 million, $7.75 million and $7.775 million.
- There’s a $3 million roster bonus in 2023 and a $2.9 million roster bonus in 2024, each due on the third day of the league year. Campbell can make up to $2.45 million in per-game active roster bonuses through the length of the deal.
- There is a $50,000 workout bonus in 2022, then $400,000 annual workout bonuses the rest of the deal, as well as an annual $250,000 escalator clause. (Wilson)
Vikings
- The Vikings will not be re-signing G Dakota Dozier to a new contract this offseason and have informed him so. (Chris Tomasson)
- Tomasson reports that there is “definitely a chance” of backup QB Sean Mannion being re-signed by the Vikings.
- Vikings QB Kirk Cousins on negotiating an extension with the team: “It was a positive back and forth over a few days. Kwesi was outstanding. Was really strong communicating to me. Was upfront.” (Tomasson)
- Cousins was asked if ever thought he could be traded by the Vikings: “I was very confident that I was going to be a Minnesota Viking. My wife would ask me. ‘What do you think?’ And I’d just say ‘You know this league is crazy. Anything can happen. I’ve watched it too many times to believe otherwise but if I’m a betting man I expect to be back with the Vikings and expect to be back not only for the coming season but for a long time.'” (Chris Tomasson)
