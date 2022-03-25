NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Tim Boyle‘s one-year, $2 million deal includes a $750,000 signing bonus, salary $1 million of his $1.25 million salary is guaranteed, and he can earn $500,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said he never discussed Aaron Rodgers‘ future earlier this offseason at David Bakhtiari‘s wedding.

“We didn’t even talk about it, to tell you the truth,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “It wasn’t the time or place to put the pressure on him. … It’s not why we were there. Ultimately, we were there to support David and Frankie, and I didn’t want to take away from that experience.”

As for former Packers and new Raiders WR Davante Adams, LaFleur said he still has a strong relationship with the receiver.

“Davante knows how I feel about him,” LaFleur says. “He was a joy to coach, not only a great player but a great person, a great competitor and leader on our football team. Like I told him, the beauty of this game is winning is a hell of a lot of fun, but it’s about the relationships you make. And he’s a guy I have a special place in my heart for. I’ll always wish him well.”

Vikings

Vikings LB Za’Darius Smith decided not to sign with the Ravens, the team which originally drafted him, mainly due to the fact that he wanted to stay near Green Bay.

“Love Baltimore, want to thank Baltimore for giving me the opportunity, but things didn’t work out,” Smith said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “In my heart, I just wanted to be somewhere I knew the coaching staff. Didn’t have to go that far, three hours down the road [from Green Bay].”

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is looking forward to teaming up with Smith to formulate a potent pass rush in Minnesota: “I’m very excited. I just know what he’s going to bring to the table. It will be a good combo between us and all the defensive linemen we have out there.” (Aaron Wilson)

Hunter said he's healthy again and looking forward to the upcoming season: "I feel great. The last two seasons were pretty unfortunate, but I just got to stay positive. I'm ready to go this season." (Wilson)

Chris Tomasson reports that the Packers were interested in re-signing CB Chandon Sullivan but he wanted a “change of scenery” with the Vikings.

but he wanted a “change of scenery” with the Vikings. Vikings QB Sean Mannion‘s one-year, $1.272 million deal includes $277,000 of his $1.12 million salary is guaranteed and he can earn $8,971 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)