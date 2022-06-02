NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Lions recently claimed DL John Cominsky had seven other teams put in requests to claim him, including the Commanders, Colts, Browns, Texans, Cardinals, Vikings, and Bengals.
- Lions CB Ifeatu Melifonwu said he could get playing time at safety next season and will be used in matchups. “I do take pride in that, that the coaches can see me and use me as a matchup and put me where they need to be for each week.” (Dave Birkett)
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said CB Jeff Okudah (Achilles) return is going “really well” and the issue is “the least of our worries.” (Kyle Meinke)
- Lions RBs coach Duce Staley said he’s challenging RB D’Andre Swift to improve on playing through “minor bumps and bruises” next season. (Justin Rogers)
Packers
NFL Network’s David Carr mentioned on the Rich Eisen Show that Raiders QB Derek Carr was pushing the organization to sign WR Davante Adams over the last five years.
“It’s something they’ve tried to make happen for five years now, since Davante signed his contract extension several years ago with the Packers,” Carr said, via ProFootballTalk. “Derek was pushing to get him there. . . . A couple years ago they were really close to making that happen.”
Vikings
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Vikings were one of seven other teams that tried to claim DL John Cominsky after the Falcons cut him. The Lions had the highest waiver priority.
- In an early 53-man roster projection, the Athletic’s Arif Hasan and Chad Graff note QB Sean Mannion will be on the bubble. He’s potentially the third-string guy but starting QB Kirk Cousins values Mannion as another assistant coach-like presence on the sidelines.
- Hasan and Graff have Minnesota cutting seventh-round TE Nick Muse to try and stash him on the practice squad. Overall, they expect Minnesota to use just one tight end most of the time.
- The Rams also didn’t use a fullback hardly at all, but Hasan and Graff point out new HC Kevin O’Connell sounded more open to making Vikings FB C.J. Ham part of his offense.
- At wide receiver, Hasan thinks sixth-round WR Jalen Nailor has the lead to return punts, which would help secure his spot on the roster. However, this was before the team signed veteran Albert Wilson.
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Olabisi Johnson will be competing for the No. 4 receiver job and making a case for the Vikings to keep six receivers so there’s room for both.
- Graff and Hasan agree that 2021 third-round G Wyatt Davis is in trouble entering his second training camp, as Minnesota made a number of additions at guard and there’s a brand new GM and coaching staff. He’ll be competing with veteran G Chris Reed for a roster spot.
- The two point out Austin Schlottmann is the only other center on the roster which helps his chances of making the team. Veteran G Jesse Davis can also play tackle, which will help him stick even if he loses the starting job.
- There’s another crowded depth chart on the defensive line. Graff notes the Vikings might have to cut one of either fifth-round DE Esezi Otomewo, 2021 third-round DE Patrick Jones or 2021 fourth-round DE Janarius Robinson.
- The trend of last year’s mid-round picks being in trouble with a new coaching staff with no allegiances to them continues, as both Hasan and Graff have Minnesota cutting 2021 third-round LB Chazz Surratt.
- Graff mentions the Vikings are quietly high on fourth-round CB Akayleb Evans, which could push Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand off the roster.
- Hasan and Graff also note Vikings S Josh Metellus is a core special teamer and flashed some interesting man coverage ability, which is interesting considering Minnesota has talked about playing more three-safety packages.
