NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Dalvin Cook

Lions

Lions impending free agent DL Isaiah Buggs said he hopes to re-sign with the team this offseason.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I hope to God that I’ll be back here,” Buggs said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site. “All the defensive staff here gave me an opportunity and it was just a blessing to be here.”

Buggs feels that the team built a strong culture over last season and everyone bought into HC Dan Campbell‘s system.

“Once you get a group of guys that are all buying in to the game plan and the system and they want to win and want to work and put in the work and time to win that’s always a blessing and always a good feeling to be around,” Buggs said. “And the thing I like about this team is no one is selfish. Everybody buys in and works together. Everybody congratulates one another when they make a big play. There’s no selfishness here and that’s what I like being around.”

Buggs isn’t concerned that GM Brad Holmes will likely look to improve the defensive line this offseason and is focused on putting in the work.

“If you want to be wanted, you have to put in the work to be wanted,” Buggs said. “They don’t owe anybody nothing. You have to put in the time and earn your respect and that was my main goal this year. Putting in the time and the work to earn my respect and be wanted.”

Lions defensive assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton will participate as the cornerbacks coach for the American team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Packers

When making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said that any speculation of him being traded is “all conjecture” until he determines what to do with his career.

“All the other ideas about [a] trade and whatnot, that’s all conjecture until I decide what I want to do moving forward for myself,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is still hopeful to end his career in Green Bay but added that he still must “figure out” his next decision.

“I hope there’s some gratitude on both sides if that happens,” Rodgers said. “But, again, that doesn’t open the door for any conjecture, honestly, on my side. And I’m not saying that to be cryptic. I’ve got to figure out what I want to do, and then we’ll see where all the parties at and what kind of transpires after that.”

Rodgers mentioned that he would be fine if it was in the best interest of the Packers to move on from him.

“If they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it,” Rodgers said. “Again, that wouldn’t offend me, and it wouldn’t make me feel like a victim. I wouldn’t have any animosity towards the team. I love the organization, I love the city, I love the region. I’m a minority owner in the [Milwaukee] Bucks; I’m going to be a part of the region long after I’m done playing. I have a lot of love for what’s gone on in Green Bay. And I’d love to finish there, I would. I might have finished there. Who knows?”

Vikings

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has a potential out in his contract this offseason. When asked about Cook and other players in vulnerable contract situations, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said they are working through a “complex equation.”

“It’s this complex equation we’re always trying to solve,” said Adofo-Mensah, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “[There] are great football players, great people [and] core foundational elements of our culture.”

Adofo-Mensah said they are looking to meet a “talent threshold” and build a “championship standard.”

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to meet a talent threshold, a way of playing, a vision for this team that’s a championship standard. How we get there will look different year in and year out, but we’ll consider all those things as we go forward,” said Adofo-Mensah.