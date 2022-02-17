NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Kirk Cousins

Lions
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Lions senior executive John Dorsey was the Browns’ GM when they drafted QB Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall, which is worth filing away to remember.
Packers
- An ESPN roundtable of national reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano plus Packers beat reporter Rob Demovsky look at the situation with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. The general consensus is there’s really little point speculating until Rodgers announces his intentions, which is expected to be soon.
- The franchise tag window opens on February 22 and Rodgers has said he’ll make a decision quickly this offseason so the Packers know how to proceed with decisions like for WR Davante Adams, who is expected to be tagged.
- Demovsky adds if Rodgers returns, the Packers will probably hope Jordan Love plays well enough this coming preseason to increase his trade value.
Vikings
- An ESPN roundtable of national reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano plus Vikings beat reporter Courtney Cronin look at the situation with Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. Minnesota needs to either extend Cousins, trade him or let him play out the final year of his deal counting $45 million against the cap.
- Cronin writes the current feel from the team about new HC Kevin O’Connell being high on Cousins and willing to get behind an extension make sense, both if it’s true or if the Vikings are posturing to maintain trade leverage.
- She adds it wouldn’t be surprising to see Cousins’ camp engage in some gamesmanship as well, declining to come to the negotiating table for an extension unless it’s on their terms and forcing a trade as the alternative.
- Graziano points out Cousins has no reason to agree to any kind of deal that doesn’t include the fully-guaranteed structure he’s been accustomed to signing for, as he holds a lot of leverage in this situation.
- Fowler adds the Vikings don’t have a ton of alternatives at quarterback if they want to stay competitive in 2022, which they do. He adds the sense was the coaches who interviewed with the Vikings were much higher on Cousins than the GM candidates, which makes sense since they’re less concerned with the team-building aspect.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Vikings are interviewing Rams RBs coach Thomas Brown on Friday for a “key spot” on O’Connell’s staff. It was previously reported Brown was interviewing for the offensive coordinator vacancy, which was not among the official hires announced by Minnesota Thursday.
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue says the Rams blocked the Vikings’ request to interview DBs assistant Jonathan Cooley.
- According to Justin Melo, the Vikings were among teams that had a “long meeting” with Miami WR Mike Harley Jr. at the 2022 Senior Bowl.
