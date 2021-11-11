NFC Notes: Lions, Vikings, Washington

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff has had his fair share of struggles as the Lions have started the season 0-8. There’s obviously a lot of blame to go around given that record, though, and HC Dan Campbell continues to take an upbeat ton regarding his veteran quarterback.

“The guy’s made some throws and done some improvising,” Campbell said via the Athletic’s Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner. “Now, turnovers are part of it, but you think about some of those games — pretty good games — and you get a sack-fumble, and it takes away some of the luster that was there. But you eliminate those and the guy’s proven that he can throw the football, and if you can get him in a rhythm he can make throws.”

Burke and Baumgardner write that the Lions will probably be open to experimenting with CB Jeff Okudah in 2022 to see if he’s a better fit as a nickel corner or a hybrid safety rather than a pure outside corner.

They add Detroit's secondary is still wide open and no one on the roster this year is guaranteed anything in 2022.

Vikings

Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said he’s unsure if LB Anthony Barr (knee) will play in Week 10: “We’re resting him and see how it goes.” (Chris Tomasson)

Zimmer added that Barr will likely need to be rested in some form throughout the remainder of the season: "He'll probably be dealing with some sort of rest thru the rest of the season." (Courtney Cronin)

Vikings OC Klint Kubiak said he wants to get fourth-round RB Kene Nwangwu “incorporated” in their offense. (Chris Tomasson)

Kubiak didn't have an update on G Dakota Dozier (COVID-19) after being hospitalized due to effects from the virus. (Tomasson)

Washington

When asked about finding a franchise quarterback, Washington OC Scott Turner responded that you must be able to “consistently beat guys” with a passing attack: “You have to be able to consistently beat guys with your arm in this league. All the other stuff is a bonus.” (J.P. Finlay)

Washington DE Chase Young responded to questions of why he did commercial shoots during OTAs and training camp: "I was making money, baby. Gotta make that money. None of y'all would've ducked the money. At the end of the day it's a job. You feel me? Just like y'all do your job, I do my job." (Nicki Jhabvala)

Young is confident that his numbers will improve throughout the remainder of the season: "Everybody who talks, just wait 'til down the road. Just keep watching." (J.P. Finlay)