NFC Notes: Lukas Van Ness, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said WR D.J. Moore‘s speed was the first thing he noticed about him in OTAs.

“The first thing I (noticed) is speed,” said Eberflus, via Larry Mayer of the team’s official site. “I just saw that (Monday), and I was like ‘wow.’ There’s a different gear there, you know? That was exciting to see.”

Eberflus also praised Moore’s discipline when running routes.

“It’s rare when you’ve got a guy that can run the route and have the route discipline that he has and the football IQ that he has, and then also that speed and that talent he has,” Eberflus said.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said WR Jameson Williams is already “miles ahead” of where he was last year entering his second year in the league.

“We’re already miles ahead with him,” Campbell said, via Sports Illustrated. “We didn’t even get this with him last year, he wasn’t able to do any of it. Just to be able to build from the ground up not in the season. He’s already in, here we go. Three weeks, four weeks, you see progress. He’s got a lot of room to grow and develop, and he needs this time. We’ve gotta sharpen every little thing with him. Sharpen the routes, sharpen all of it, like any of the guys.”

Campbell added that the biggest difference is Williams’ expanded route tree, which he hopes the second-year receiver continues to refine.

“I think some of the biggest growth is just in his routes,” Campbell explained. “I feel like there’s a little better route detail right now than I’ve seen over the last few weeks. That was kind of a point of emphasis. He ran a couple routes (Wednesday) where, I mean, he’s hitting the after-burner and then he drops his weight, puts his foot in the ground at about 18 yards and comes back to the quarterback. Those things are pretty impressive. When you can use your speed not just to take the top off, but to put fear in the defense and then put your foot in the ground and (your) quarterback puts it on the rope, it’s hard to cover.”

Campbell addressed Williams’ suspension with the league and said that he expects him to continue working so he can hit the ground running when he returns.

“As far as the other stuff, look, he knows. He’s gotten it from everybody,” Campbell explained. “It happened, it’s an emphasis in the league right now. It’s a big thing. Our players know. We’ve tried to hammer it home, certainly we did after that point. We’ve hit it two more times, and we’ll keep doing it. But, listen, it’s happening, the suspension is happening. So, what do we do to move forward? So, in the meantime, let’s get the most work we can out of you, and then when you’re out of the building, keep putting in the work. And, when you come back, you’ll be ready to play.”

Campbell also expressed his frustration with the league’s new kickoff rule that will prevent teams from being pinned back in their own endzone.

“Highly frustrating, it’s very frustrating. But, look, I don’t make the rules,” Campbell explained. “That’s a new rule, and we’ll live by the new rule. We’ll find a way to adjust, adapt and still get what we want. I hate that we continue to take away from the game, that’s what really worries me. If we’re not careful, it won’t replenish at one point. But, listen, it’s the rules. We’ll make do, and we’ll adjust.”

Packers

Packers DL Kenny Clark is excited about the power and agility that first-round pass-rusher Lukas Van Ness is bringing to the team’s defense already.

“He’s going to be great for us,” Clark said about Van Ness. via PackersWire.com. “He’s going to be versatile, play a lot of different spots. He’s big and strong, so I think he can play inside, playing the 5 (tech), playing the 3 (tech) inside, and pass rush. He’s still agile enough to go out and play on the edge. Versatile guy, big and strong, he’s fast on the ball, and he has a good long arm from what I’ve seen training with him.”