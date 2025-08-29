NFC Notes: Luther Burden, Bears, Lions

Luther Burden

Bears second-round WR Luther Burden has picked up the offense well and has impressed both WR Rome Odunze and WR D.J. Moore.

“For me, it’s just his comfortability out there in these first two games that he’s played,” Odunze said, via Bears Wire. “His first two NFL games and he just looks natural. He’s making moves and making people miss just like he used to do in college, all those things are super impressive. Just to see how quickly he’s learning and developing, it’s really good.”

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson admitted that the offense will constantly evolve as the season goes on.

“And to be honest with you, we might have to ebb and flow a little bit after that opening game,” Johnson said, via ESPN. “Usually it’ll take up until the bye week. I think it’s placed at just the right time (Week 5) to really identify who we are and what we’re going to be for the rest of the season.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he knows OL Giovanni Manu is a project player, but is inspired by his confidence and willingness to get better.

“When you go against some really good players, particularly if you have to go against them day after day, you either crumble or you get better,” Campbell said about Manu’s eagerness to progress, via Lions Wire. “You have no choice because those players will bury you. And so I feel like as long as he stays open and he doesn’t lose confidence and he keeps trying to hone his craft against those players, he will elevate. I feel like he’s trying to learn, he’s trying to get better, and so that’s all you can really ask for right now.”

Veteran OT Taylor Decker has taken on a mentorship role with Manu, as well as the rest of the younger offensive linemen in order to help create continuity.

“They’re the future,” Decker said when asked why he’s gone out of his way to mentor Manu and other young linemen on the team. “I’m not gonna be able to play forever.”