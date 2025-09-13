NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams

49ers

With 49ers QB Brock Purdy set to miss multiple weeks with a toe injury, QB Mac Jones is set to step into the starting role for the short term. San Francisco GM John Lynch is excited for Jones to start because of his fit in the offense that they’ve had their eye on for a while.

“Mac was a guy, back in the draft process, we studied a lot, really liked,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He has had his ups and downs in his NFL career, but since he’s been a part of us, really has taken to our offense, really fits our culture. He can run our offense, and run it well, and we don’t have to change a whole lot when he’s out there.”

“So, I’m excited to see him get an opportunity to go show what he can do. And we’ve got to go put together another solid effort on the road in another tough place to play, in New Orleans.”

“I feel good,” Jones said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Obviously, was fortunate to get a lot of reps in OTAs and training camp, which they do a great job here, giving everybody reps. It’s at the front side of the season here, and I feel prepared. I’ve been working for this, and fortunate to have started — I think this is my 50th game in the NFL. So, I have my routine down, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

49ers

San Francisco waived K Jake Moody after Week 1, just two years removed from being a third-round pick. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan believes in Moody’s future but said it reached a point of no return.

“Jake’s got a chance to have a hell of a future, he’s that talented, but when it gets to that spot — where it is, we know how last year ended, we know how everyone was looking at him, and obviously when it gets to that point you can see it affecting him from a mental game. Then you don’t have much choice. You’ve got to move on,” Shanahan said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Rams

Even though the Rams have a loaded top of the receiver room with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, HC Sean McVay praised Jordan Whittington for being an essential contributor on offense and special teams.

“I think he’s a versatile player,” McVay said, via Mike Masala of the Rams Wire. “He’s going to be a factor for us and that’s not exclusive to offense. That’s on special teams as well. He has a 74-yard kick return called back. He’s a guy that plays gunner on the punt team. He’s so valuable and versatile for us and he can do so many different things. He can play all three receiver spots. Poor guy had about a hundred yards of offenseended up calling back, a 74-yard return and then a 30 plus yard catch. But he’s just so valuable to us. He can do so many different things and we certainly are grateful for him.”