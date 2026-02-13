NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Mike Macdonald, Kenneth Walker, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers signed QB Mac Jones last offseason as a free agent. Jones revealed that HC Kyle Shanahan wanted to draft him in 2021 out of Alabama.

“Kyle and I, we just have a great relationship, and he wanted me to be here with him when I was coming out of the draft,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, it went in different ways, but that’s what it’s all about — reconnecting with people that either see value in you or whatnot.”

Jones said he was always intrigued by Shanahan’s system and saw it put into action in 2025 when filling in for Brock Purdy.

“Just hearing the stories about Kyle and how he sees the run game and the pass game and running the team meetings, and it was just interesting. And finally, I got to see it this year, and that was just awesome,” Jones said.

49ers WR Jauan Jennings contract officially voided on February 12th. (Over The Cap)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said he’s unsure of a point during the season when he thought they’d be Super Bowl champions and approached things without any expectations.

“I don’t know if you’re going to believe this, but I didn’t know,” Macdonald said, via Albert Breer of SI. “You’re just trying to do the best you can with the type of team you want to create. It’s really that simple. I think when you don’t have all those expectations, like, Hey, what timeline are we on?, it’s like, No, we’re just trying to nail it every day with a vision of what we want to create and where we want to go. This group just kept hitting it; everything we asked them, they just nailed.”

Macdonald said he always took a game-by-game approach.

“You go to Green Bay for a practice. Have a great practice. You go to Kansas City, we want to work on this, they nail it that way. You have a bad day at practice. What are we gonna do the next day to rebound? They rebound. They just always answer the bell, no matter what we ask them to do. I think once you’ve gotten to a position where we’re making a run at the playoffs, you’re just thinking, what are we gonna do to go try to win the next game? I think that moment-by-moment mindset is really what got us here.”

Seahawks GM John Schneider compared their Super Bowl team in 2013 to this year, pointing out how CB Devon Witherspoon is similar to Richard Sherman and how RB Kenneth Walker is similar to Marshawn Lynch.

“Their swag on defense—with Spoon and Sherm,” Schneider said. “The way we ran the ball tonight, [Kenneth] Walker and Marshawn [Lynch]. They play for each other. They’re swaggy. They’re not as much us-against-the-world as those [2013] guys were. Those guys were way more chip-on-their-shoulder. Not that that team didn’t play for each other, but those guys were kind of like, I’m a fifth-round draft pick, but I’m better than that. They kind of had that kind of swag. These guys are like, If we can do this together as a team, we can dominate everybody.”

Seahawks

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker won the Super Bowl MVP, the first running back to do so in 28 years. He credits the team’s entire offense for his 135 rushing yards that seemed to overwhelm New England’s defense.

“We worked on the run game all week leading up to the game,” Walker said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve got to give the credit to the o-line, the wide receivers, and the tight ends. They were detailed in the run game and did their job, and made my job a lot easier.”