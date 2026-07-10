NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Paris Johnson Jr., 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Mac Jones filled in nicely for eight games last season when QB Brock Purdy was injured. Despite the trade rumors and strong performance last year, Jones was clear that there’s no controversy, and he’s ready to go whatever is needed to best support Purdy.

“I’ve been on the other side of it. I’ve been the starter and there’s a little controversy,” Jones said, via the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “I’ve been in Brock’s shoes. There’s no controversy. It is Brock’s team and I still believe that.”

“There’s a respect when you respect a guy who just got paid, earned it, played really well and got hurt. It’s my job as a backup quarterback to go in and play well.”

Cardinals

Cardinals LT Paris Johnson Jr. had his fifth-year option for 2027 exercised this offseason, but he’s already thinking about what a long-term extension could look like. Johnson is aiming to make somewhere in the range of $35 to $50 million, considering that’s what the edge rushers he blocks make.

“When I started speaking on that, the question was more about how you would grade an elite tackle and how you start to measure yourself as an elite tackle,” Johnson said, via the team’s YouTube. “My answer was exactly this: when I watch tape, when I go to practice and when I play in a game, my mindset is to be the $40 million man. When I watch my tape, I ask myself, ‘Would you pay this guy $40 million?’ That’s how I watch my tape. That’s how I go out to practice.”

“That’s how I play. Because the guy I’m lining up against, if he’s worth something, he’s worth at least $35 million to $50 million. Now, the tackle market isn’t there. The tackle market usually goes up by about one million over the next guy, and that’s just what it is. The D-linemen are not going for that. That’s another conversation. But my mindset is that elite guys who are rushing the quarterback — that’s what the market is for them. And I believe it takes an equivalent-level player to shut that guy down. So I’m not going out there thinking, ‘Pay me $28 million or $28.5 million.’”

Rams

Per Edward Lewis of the California Post, Rams LT Alaric Jackson will not face criminal charges after he was arrested for allegedly getting physical with his pregnant ex-girlfriend in June. Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office spokesperson Ivor Pine told the California Post the prosecutors are not filing charges against Jackson at this time, but the case is remaining open and can be re-evaluated later if new developments arise.

will not face criminal charges after he was arrested for allegedly getting physical with his pregnant ex-girlfriend in June. Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office spokesperson Ivor Pine told the California Post the prosecutors are not filing charges against Jackson at this time, but the case is remaining open and can be re-evaluated later if new developments arise. Per NBC Los Angeles, the City Attorney’s Office plans to offer Jackson other options to avoid charging him with a crime, which could potentially include community service, attending a class or paying restitution.

Regardless, the NFL will still evaluate Jackson’s case to determine whether he violated the league’s personal conduct policy, which could warrant a suspension. (Cameron DaSilva)